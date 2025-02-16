What Motorcycle Does Captain America Ride In The First Avenger?

If the various origin stories in the Marvel Cinematic Universe have taught us anything, it's that a hero's weapon says a lot about their personality. The same could, arguably, be said of their preferred mode of transportation. Case in point, can you imagine Tony Stark driving up to the Avengers' compound in anything but a high-powered, and absurdly expensive sports car like the Audi E-Tron GT concept EV seen in "Avengers: Endgame?" Similarly, it's hard to think about Steve Rogers — the MCU's O.G. Captain America – cruising around on any vehicle with more than two wheels.

More specifically, it's impossible to imagine him riding a motorcycle not manufactured by iconic American bike maker Harley-Davidson. As depicted in 2011's "Captain America: The First Avenger," Rogers indeed terrorized German and Hydra forces across the European continent astride a Harley-Davidson during his World War II heyday. As fitting as it is that Cap chose such a distinctly American brand to charge the battlefields in the film, that particular bike — the Harley-Davidson WLA — was a relatively common fixture in the U.S. Army's WWII fleet, with the bike maker manufacturing as many as 90,000 Liberators for use during the conflict.

As the U.S. Army stormed Europe, the WLA was affectionately dubbed the "Liberator" due to its battlefield prowess. Though Cap's Liberator has clearly been outfitted with weapons upgrades, the bike is unmistakably a Harley-Davidson behind all those additions, and quite frankly, the super soldier couldn't look more patriotic riding it into action.

