8 Super Heavy Motorcycles Only Skilled Riders Can Handle

You wouldn't try to summit a mountain on your first hike, or cook a five-course meal during your first time in the kitchen. Naturally, it's not a good idea to hop on an extra large motorcycle for your first experience on two wheels, either.

Big bikes can be tough to handle, especially for new riders. Maneuvering in tight spaces is especially difficult if you haven't mastered techniques like feathering the throttle or slightly riding the rear brake. Get flustered, forget to keep your head up, or neglect to make the necessary riding adjustments and you could tip a bike over at slow speeds making for an expensive or even painful mistake. And that's just the slow-speed stuff. Riding big bikes at speed requires even more skill, as riders need to properly manage weight and power.

However, big bikes also have some plus sides. They can often carry quite a bit of gear for long journeys, many are set up for long-distance riding comfort, and the expensive ones tend to get the most modern tech that manufacturers have to offer. That appeal might have you gravitating towards some of the heaviest two-wheeled machines on the market, but these bikes are best left for skilled riders with lots of riding time under their belts.