10 Of The Biggest Harbor Freight Recalls In Recent History

If you need tools for construction or repair jobs, you can buy them at countless stores both in person and online. Everyone has their own preferences; some like to support local brick and mortar stores, while others prefer the deals they find at larger chains. And when it comes to saving money, it's difficult to find better prices than those at Harbor Freight. But saving money isn't always what it's cracked up to be.

When it comes to quality and durability, Harbor Freight tools generally punch well above their price tags, but sometimes the store's manufacturers produce a lemon. We don't just mean tools that aren't worth buying; we're talking about items that were mismanufactured and had to be recalled because they threatened user safety. Many of these items were sold in reasonable but somewhat low numbers — just in the tens of thousands of units — but others proved far more popular before the general public learned about the dangers they posed. Sometimes, Harbor Freight sold hundreds of thousands, if not millions of defective devices, and had to give a refund on every single one.

Here are some of the biggest recalls of Harbor Freight tools in recent history.