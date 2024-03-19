5 Top Rated Chainsaws You Can Find At Harbor Freight
A good chainsaw is an extremely useful tool. It can help you prune dangerously overgrown limbs as well as those that grow toward your house. The right one can even fell whole trees to be carted off and cut into boards or firewood. You might be able to get by using a reciprocating saw for smaller projects, but nothing manages heavy lumber like a chainsaw.
Harbor Freight is known for selling budget-friendly tools, and it has quite a few chainsaws in its expansive inventory, but they're all quite different. They're made by different brands and come in a variety of sizes. Some are gas-powered, while others are electric, so it can be easy for someone to get a little overwhelmed. One of the best ways to find the right Harbor Freight chainsaw for your needs is to take a look at the top-rated items on the company's website and then compare specs and reviews targeting the workload you need to handle. These are the five top-rated chainsaws available at Harbor Freight according to user reviews.
Portland 42cc 18 in. Gas-Powered Chainsaw
The highest-rated chainsaw sold by Harbor Freight is both the newest and most expensive in the company's catalog. The Portland 42cc 18 in. is also the only gas-powered chainsaw that you'll be able to find on the discount tool store's shelves. It has a 42cc, 2-stroke engine that comes equipped with forged connecting rods and two piston rings. Its large, 18-inch bar promises to be able to cut logs up to 36 inches in diameter.
There are a few other features that help set this chainsaw apart as well. The description states that it has a spring-based anti-vibration system designed to make it more comfortable to use, even with the added rumble typically associated with gas-powered motors. It also has an inertia-activated chain break, a spring-assist starter, an ergonomic handle, and metal bucking spikes that help give you better control of the saw when you're using it.
There have only been 41 reviews of the Portland gas-powered chainsaw on Harbor Freight, but every single one of them has been either 4 or 5 stars, giving the tool a current average of 4.7 out of 5. Even the lowest-scoring reviewers haven't reported any serious complaints and have proclaimed that the saw is very good for the $179.99 price.
Bauer 20V 10 in. Cordless Chainsaw
Next up we have the Bauer 20V 10 in. Cordless Chainsaw. This tool is significantly smaller than the gas-powered Portland. It has a 10" bar and chain that won't be able to handle really thick trees, but which should be plenty for pruning most limbs and other smaller jobs. It runs on Bauer's proprietary 20V rechargeable lithium batteries, which are sold separately. This is certainly more convenient than needing an extension cord or having to rely on gas, but it does raise the overall price to get started unless you're already invested in the Bauer battery system. It's also worth noting that a 20V system definitely isn't going to generate a ton of power compared to the higher voltage systems commonly used in other saws. Fortunately, this choice is pretty affordable at $74.99.
In terms of features, it has an automatic, tool-free chain tensioning system, an automatic chain oiler, and an oil-level viewing window. It also claims to reach full throttle in less than a second.
This chainsaw has a 4.6 out of 5 average rating on Harbor Freight's website, with most reviewers claiming that it's an affordable tool great for small jobs. The chainsaw doesn't have many low reviews, but the few that it does have cite poor build quality and a lack of cutting power. Overall, it seems like a good tool for occasional light pruning, but probably not for someone who has a heavy workload.
Portland 9 Amp 14 in. Electric Chainsaw
The third highest-rated chainsaw available at Harbor Freight is the Portland 9 Amp 14 in. Electric Chainsaw. This is the cheapest saw in the company's current line-up, as it's currently going for just $49.99. You're going to need a good extension cord in order to use it, but that small inconvenience means affordability and utility. An electric motor also means that it's going to be a lot quieter than a gas-powered tool.
This saw has a 14-inch bar, which is a good size for tackling small-to-medium-sized cuts. Its 9 amp motor is on the smaller side, however, so it certainly isn't going to be the most powerful electric chainsaw on the market. It does, however, have an automatic oiler built in.
This Portland electric chainsaw has a 4.5 out of 5 user rating on the Harbor Freight website. Most of its reviews are positive and state that the tool is easy to use, easy to adjust, and more than adequate for limbs, small trees, and bushes. Most of the lower reviews are from people who received defective units, particularly regarding the chain oil reserve leaking. This doesn't seem to be a common experience, but those who do have this problem can take advantage of Harbor Freight's 90-day return policy. Overall, it appears to be a good option for people looking for an affordable tool that can handle light yard work, but it's probably not going to be your best option for big workloads.
Bauer 14.5 Amp 16 in. Electric Chainsaw
The fourth most popular chainsaw sold at Harbor Freight according to user ratings is the Bauer 14.5 Amp 16 in. Electric Chainsaw. The 14.5 amp motor offers a significant leap in power over the 9 amp Portland. That, combined with its 16-inch bar, makes it one of the larger and more powerful options that HF sells. This saw also requires an extension cord, however, which can be inconvenient when you aren't close to an outlet.
On the positive side, this saw has toolless chain tensioning, a built-in chain brake, metal bucking spikes, a transparent viewing window for monitoring oil levels, and an instant electric start.
This saw has a 4.5 out of 5 average rating on Harbor Freight's website. Most of the positive reviews cite its convenience and its price. They state that it's an affordable and easy-to-use chainsaw with plenty of power and a surprising amount of utility. The negative reviews for this tool seem to once again primarily come from users who received faulty units. It's hard to argue with the price, though. This larger and more powerful saw is a good deal at just $79.99.
Atlas 40V Brushless Cordless 16 in Chainsaw
Finally, we have the Atlas 40V Brushless Cordless 16 in. Chainsaw. This is the lowest-rated chainsaw on this list, but only by an extremely narrow margin. It still has a fantastic 4.5 user average on Harbor Freight and has plenty of features that could make it a good buy if it suits your needs. To start, it runs on a 40V lithium battery system. This means it has the capacity for roughly double the energy output as the 20V battery-powered Bauer, making it a good choice for those who want a cordless electric option that doesn't sacrifice power. Atlas also promises that its electric motor is brushless, meaning that it maximizes efficiency while minimizing heat. This saw also has a 16-inch bar, making it a good larger option for those who need to handle bigger projects.
On top of all that, it has a wrap-around handle with an overgrip mold for vibration reduction, a mechanical chain break, an automatic oiler with a viewing window, and an instant electric starter. Reviewers praise the lightweight design, the quiet motor, and the power output. The major complaint that seems to have pulled it down in the rankings is that the batteries don't last as long as many users would like. There are also a few reviews that cite these batteries overheating.