5 Useful Trailer Accessories You Can Get At Harbor Freight
Harbor Freight has been in business for nearly half a century and sells thousands of items in stores and on its website. Harbor Freight offers everything from cheap must-have tools for working on cars, tools that can keep your next DIY project affordable, and a limited supply of ladders for reaching high places in said projects. Some of the company's most useful offerings are its automotive accessories, from tire inflators and cargo straps to the surprisingly high-performing Badlands series of winches.
Harbor Freight also has an entire category on its website dedicated to trailers and towing, which includes cargo trailers able to carry up to 1,720 pounds. There are also dozens of towing accessories and supplies to help meet all of your hauling needs, whether you are towing a small cargo on a teardrop trailer, a 40-foot boat, or a toy hauler. Here are a few we think will come in handy for your towing needs without breaking the bank.
Haul Master's 1,500-pound trailer jack
If you have a smaller boat or cargo trailer and want to make it easy to maneuver around your driveway, garage, or other paved parking area, a wheeled jack is a handy add-on. Harbor Freight sells a Haul-Master dual wheel 1,500-pound jack for $49.99 that can be mounted to just about any trailer and swings away to keep it off the ground while you're towing. It's made of zinc-plated steel for protection from the elements and has a lift range of 13 7/8 inches to 26 1/4 inches.
The two 6-inch wheels pivot a full 360 degrees for easy positioning, and mounting hardware is included. This jack has an average rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars from more than 250 buyers, with 94% of them recommending it to others. Many reviewers mentioned the ease of installation and its sturdy build, while also noting that this jack provides excellent service for its cost.
Haul Master's 10,000 pound drop-leg trailer jack
If you have a large boat or recreational vehicle and need a higher-capacity jack for your trailer, consider this Haul-Master drop leg trailer jack with a capacity of 10,000 pound. For the price of $159.99, this jack is meant to be welded directly to your trailer tongue and has an easily detachable side-crank handle. It can support up to 12,000 pounds and lift 10,000 pounds on its 8-by-8.5-inch carbon steel base plate.
The quick-release drop leg adds about 13.5 inches to the jack's travel of 26 inches and is held in place by a spring-loaded lock bar. With the leg fully extended, this jack has a maximum height of nearly 40 inches. It has an average rating of 4.9 out of 5 stars from more than 50 buyers, with all of them recommending it to others. Many reviewers mentioned its sturdy construction and smooth operation, and several commented that it was a great value for the price.
Kenway submersible LED lights
A durable set of lights is important for safe towing, and the Kenway submersible LED light kit that Harbor Freight sells for $44.99 will keep you on the right side of the law, especially if you're hauling a boat. The kit, which is intended for trailers up to 80 inches wide, includes two corrosion-resistant housings with 4 7/8 inch x 2 7/8 inch lenses and 18 individual LED lamps inside, a license plate bracket, a 22-foot Y-style harness with a flat four-way connector, and an additional 4-foot trunk harness.
It also includes mounting hardware, wire nuts, and wire taps for easy hookup. The lights are resistant to shock, vibration, and impact, so no stress if your transporting something through off-road conditions. This light kit has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars from more than 800 Harbor Freight buyers, with a 96% recommendation rate. Many reviewers mentioned the ease of installation and the brightness of the lights as appealing aspects of this product.
Haul-Master's magnetic trailer alignment kit
You'd be hard-pressed to find a more useful inexpensive trailer accessory than the magnetic alignment kit that Harbor Freight sells for $9.99. The simple kit consists of two bright yellow marker balls that are each connected to a chrome-plated magnetic base via a telescoping rod that can be set at any length from 13 3/4 inches to 43 inches. Simply attach one to the trailer tongue and the other to the hitch receiver, then extend the markers high enough so you can see them in your rear-view mirror. Back up to the trailer, lining up the balls in your mirror, and you'll be in a position to couple the trailer and hitch with a minimal amount of fuss.
This kit is especially handy if you have to frequently connect your trailer without an assistant to guide you. The chrome plating on the base and rods helps keep the kit rust-free. The foam balls also float, making them easy to retrieve if they fall into the water. The kit has an average rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars from more than 900 buyers, with the chief complaint being that it takes some practice to learn how to use the markers effectively.
Haul Master's steel trailer tongue storage box
If you use any kind of trailer with regularity, you tend to accumulate accessories like cargo straps, wheel chocks, and the aforementioned alignment kit. To keep all these extras organized and dry, consider buying the Haul-Master 2 3/4-cubic-foot trailer tongue storage box available at Harbor Freight for $149.99. The weather-sealed lid keeps the contents safe from the elements and has a gas strut to keep it open while you're loading or unloading the box.
The flush-mounted locking latch comes with two keys for security, and you can drill through the bottom of the box to mount it to your trailer tongue or RV bumper. The box is 16 inches high, 33 1/2 inches wide in the back, and 20 3/4 inches wide in front. It has an average rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars from nearly 1,500 customers and a 96% recommendation rate. Many reviewers praised the build quality and weather sealing of this box, and several indicated that they were repeat buyers of this product.