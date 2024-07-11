5 Useful Trailer Accessories You Can Get At Harbor Freight

You'd be hard-pressed to find a more useful inexpensive trailer accessory than the magnetic alignment kit that Harbor Freight sells for $9.99. The simple kit consists of two bright yellow marker balls that are each connected to a chrome-plated magnetic base via a telescoping rod that can be set at any length from 13 3/4 inches to 43 inches. Simply attach one to the trailer tongue and the other to the hitch receiver, then extend the markers high enough so you can see them in your rear-view mirror. Back up to the trailer, lining up the balls in your mirror, and you'll be in a position to couple the trailer and hitch with a minimal amount of fuss.

This kit is especially handy if you have to frequently connect your trailer without an assistant to guide you. The chrome plating on the base and rods helps keep the kit rust-free. The foam balls also float, making them easy to retrieve if they fall into the water. The kit has an average rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars from more than 900 buyers, with the chief complaint being that it takes some practice to learn how to use the markers effectively.