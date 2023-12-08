Harbor Freight Tools That'll Help You All Winter Long

Having a good shovel to rely on can make all the difference in the winter. If you need to clean off a walkway up to your door or free up your driveway for your car, you'll want to make sure you have something you can trust. While snow blowers get the job done, not everyone wants to splurge on one. The One Stop Gardens Scoop Shovel offers everything you'd need for clearing snow if you're fine with a bit of manual labor. You can pick this up from Harbor Freight for $22.99, but you'll need to go into the store as this one isn't available online. It features a 15-inch wide blade so you can clear out a large portion of your sidewalk with one go.

With over 700 reviews on the Harbor Freight website, the One Stop Gardens shovel has a 4.7 out of five rating among buyers. There aren't a whole lot of downsides as you'll be getting a shovel that's relatively lightweight at about 3 pounds, and it's equipped with a sturdy aluminum blade. As a bonus, you'll be able to use this shovel for more than just snow. You can use it to scoop up yard waste in the summer and fall months to get some year-round use.