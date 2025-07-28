13 Of The Most Reliable Toyota Off-Road SUVs

If you know Land Cruisers, then you know the 80 Series is something special. It rolled into America in 1990 by taking over from the FJ62, and wasted no time making a name for itself. Early models were available in both gas and diesel configurations, and in 1993, it gave it a real boost — swapping in a 212 hp 1FZ-FE inline-six. Plus, it came with rear disc brakes, a full-floating rear axle, and for the first time, front and rear differential locks.

This was also the first Land Cruiser to run full-time 4WD and a standard center-locking diff, making it a real beast off-road. The solid front and rear axles never went away, which not only gave the 80 Series great wheel articulation but also made it one of the last North American SUVs to keep that kind of rugged setup. You got A/C, rear heat, room for eight, and even a center console refrigerator, which was rare back then. No wonder Toyota later turned it into the Lexus LX 450.

The gas versions weren't the punchiest, and age brings the usual wear — leaky steering, suspension fatigue, cracked boxes — but nothing it can't bounce back from. With regular care, most 80s — especially the FJ80s – can sail past 300,000 miles. And even after all those miles, they remain some of the most mod-friendly Land Cruisers ever made.