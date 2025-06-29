What Does The Land Cruiser's 'Prado' Name Mean And Where Does Toyota Build The Model?

Toyota builds the Land Cruiser Prado in Japan, mainly at its Hino, Hamura and Tahara plants. Since 2006, Toyota Auto Body Co., Ltd. has also taken on part of the production as a result of the growing global demand. Over the years, the Prado has reached many markets, but it seems like Australia has taken a special liking to this particular SUV, making an impressive sales record with more than 3,500 models sold in its first month. Drivers there really value the Prado for striking the right balance between comfort, toughness, and all-terrain ability.

The Prado has always been the Land Cruiser's smaller sibling, but that doesn't make it any less capable. The SUV is built with the same focus on reliability and long-term durability. And since the beginning, Toyota aimed to make it more family-friendly.

The early models of the vehicle were based on the rugged 70 Series, but came with some welcome changes like better features, smoother suspension, and the option to seat up to eight people. Then by the late '90s, you could even get one with an automatic transmission. Toyota once even said the Prado was built to "drive like a sports car," which tells you how much they tried to mix comfort and performance without losing its tough roots.