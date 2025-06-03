Did The Toyota Land Cruiser Get Smaller? What To Know Before You Buy

When Toyota brought the Land Cruiser nameplate back to its American lineup for the 2024 model year after a short two-model-year hiatus, the new version was quite a departure from the SUV it replaced. It wasn't just that this version of the Land Cruiser was sporting an updated look and powertrain; it was a different type of SUV altogether.

Advertisement

The new American market Land Cruiser, the Land Cruiser 250-series, as Toyota designates it, is different in shape and significantly cheaper than the old 200-series Land Cruiser, which was last sold for the 2021 model year. So far, the 2024-onwards Land Cruiser has generally been received well, but it hasn't been without some confusion over its nameplate and questions about how it compares to the old model in terms of size.

Though the latest Land Cruiser comes from a different branch of the Land Cruiser family tree than it did before, the new version is actually the same size or slightly larger than the old one by most measurements. But there's a little more to the story than just size, so let's take a look.

Advertisement