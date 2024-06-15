5 Of The Best Toyota 4Runner Years For Adventure & Off-Roading

The Toyota 4Runner is an excellent machine. This vehicle was first launched in 1984 and has been an important part of the Toyota lineup ever since. There are a lot of reasons why so many people love this model — it's affordable, gets reasonably good mileage, and benefits from Toyota's sterling reputation for reliability. It's a bit of an unusual one, though.

The 4Runner treads the line between pickup truck and SUV, making it difficult to categorize, which has often led to it frequently being overshadowed by its more solidly truck-like sibling, the Tacoma, or its more SUV like sibling, the RAV4. Many believe that the current generation of 4Runner is in dire need of a redesign, but that doesn't change the fact that 4Runners new and old still have some die-hard fans. It has some unique features like drop-down rear glass in the tailgate that these fans love. There's another reason this truck has managed to stick around for over forty years, though — it's also a pretty capable off-roading machine.

That said, there have been a lot of wildly different iterations of the 4Runnner over the years. 2022 marked the start of the fifth generation of the vehicle, so it goes without saying that some of them are a lot better at adventure and off-roading than others. So whether you're looking to hit the trails for some weekend fun or you're just looking to pick up a truck that can handle life that goes a bit off the grid, it might be worth your while to take a look at some of the best 4Runner years for off-road driving.