What Is The Toyota Fortuner And Is It Available In The US?

SUV sales in the U.S. have been steadily increasing, according to a study done by Statista, for 2024, Toyota itself sold the highest number of SUVs with its RAV4 model. This is why it may be surprising that, despite the existing U.S. market demand, its strong sales, and a large following worldwide, the Fortuner has never been released in America.

The Fortuner is a mid-size SUV from Toyota that is sold in many countries. First launched in 2004, it is built on the Toyota Hilux platform and comes exclusively in a seven-seater station wagon body. For the most recent model, there are several engine options for the Fortuner, including gasoline and diesel, and a selection of 4-wheel or rear wheel drive transmission.

In the United States, Toyota sells several models from its SUV category, which includes a wide range of options from compact to full size and different powerplants from ICE engines to Hybrid. Available Toyota SUVs in America include the Corolla Cross, bZ4x, Rav4, Highlander, 4Runner, Grand Highlander, Sequoia, and Land Cruiser. Despite this wide selection, the Toyota Fortuner is not included because it is not available in the U.S.. There are, however, several key reasons why this is the case.

