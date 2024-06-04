9 Toyota SUV Models Available In 2024 (And Which Is The Bestseller)

Toyota produced its first vehicle, the Model AA, in 1936. Toyota's United States division was formed on Halloween of 1957, but only sold 288 vehicles the next year. All but one of those sales were of the Toyopet Crown, a sedan with rounded fenders and a 60 horsepower, 1.5-liter engine. The other unit sold was a Series 20 Land Cruiser.

The Land Cruiser became a hotter seller as American car buyers became more familiar with SUVs, and from 1961 to 1965, the FJ40 Land Cruiser was Toyota's bestselling stateside model. The Land Cruiser went through several series updates before going on hiatus after the 2021 model year, but Toyota brought it back for the 2024 model year in three trim levels. The new hybrid-only Land Cruiser helped Toyota sell almost two million vehicles in the U.S. in 2023, ranking it in the top three automakers along with Ford and Chevrolet.

The 4Runner debuted in 1984 and the sixth-generation 2025 model was issued in nine different versions. Toyota's current SUV lineup includes nine distinct models: Land Cruiser, Highlander, Grand Highlander, 4Runner, Sequoia, Venza, Corolla Cross, bz4x, and RAV4.