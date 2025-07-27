Every Ford & Lincoln Model Powered By The 2-Liter EcoBoost Inline-4 Engine

Turbocharging followed a long road to become mainstream in engines like Ford and Lincoln's EcoBoost. The first patent for a turbocharger was issued in 1905, but the metals and bearings available at the time couldn't stand up to the heat and pressure that turbos generated. Once metallurgy caught up to the technology, turbocharging was mainly used in ships, aircraft, and commercial diesel trucks. When turbos began to be used in passenger cars, manufacturers called attention to them using names like the Turbo-Rocket V8 in the 1962 Oldsmobile Jetfire or the 1973 BMW 2002 Turbo.

Still, reliability issues and turbo lag kept them from gaining wide acceptance except as options in performance-oriented trim levels. However, today's turbos are more reliable, and they kick in at lower RPMs, boosting low-end torque. They've become a great way to get more power out of smaller displacements or fewer cylinders, and that's where Ford's EcoBoost lineup enters the story. Today, almost every new Ford model offers an EcoBoost engine, as do some Lincolns.

So if fuel economy is important to you, but you also want a car or truck that's peppy and fun to drive, there are several small-displacement EcoBoost engines to choose from. The sweet spot for some models may be the 2.0-liter EcoBoost, which offers a balance of power and efficiency for a small or midsize vehicle. Several past and present Ford and Lincoln models have come equipped with an Ecoboost.