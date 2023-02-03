Here's How Much The Ford Maverick Can Actually Tow
There are many reasons why the Ford Maverick is selling like hotcakes. It's the first compact pickup with a standard hybrid powertrain, starting well-equipped for under $24,000. The demand for Ford's newest unibody compact pickup has been relentless since debuting in 2021, causing Ford to close its order books multiple times to keep up with the overflowing orders.
The Ford Maverick's highly-affordable MSRP is a feast for the senses in a world where new car prices have risen to about $49,507 (per Detroit Bureau). The base Maverick XL has generous levels of tech and equipment, like LED headlights, a six-speaker audio system, an eight-inch infotainment touchscreen, 17-inch steelie rollers, and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto connectivity. Meanwhile, the Tremor Off-Road Package adds trail-rated kits like fortified half-shafts, retuned suspension, a lockable differential, and various styling upgrades.
The Ford Maverick has everything going for it, including towing numbers. According to Ford, the Maverick could tow up to 2,000 pounds with the base hybrid engine (FWD) and the gas-only EcoBoost four-cylinder with AWD. However, Ford's optional 4K Tow Package unleashes an impressive 4,000-pound towing capacity.
Ford Maverick towing numbers: Good, but not great
The Ford Maverick's towing numbers are impressive considering it's a car-based, unibody compact pickup. Motor Trend has shed light on the numbers to give potential buyers an overview of the Ford Maverick's towing capabilities. The 4K Tow Package is available for Mavericks with the optional 2.0-liter turbocharged EcoBoost four-pot, and AWD. The package adds wider tires (XL and XLT trims), a trailer brake controller, a two-inch hitch receiver, and a seven-pin wiring plug.
Meanwhile, the package adds an updated radiator, a transmission oil cooler, and a new cooling fan under the hood. In addition, the driveline upgrade includes 3:81:1 axle gears. The package costs $745, and we strongly recommend Maverick buyers select this option if they plan on towing regularly. With the 4K Tow Package, you can pull an Airstream Basecamp (2,600 pounds) or two ATVS on a flatbed trailer (about 4,000 pounds).
On the other hand, hybrid Mavericks with the 2.5-liter naturally-aspirated gas engine could pull a riding lawnmower or two jet skis on a flatbed trailer (1,600 to 2,000 pounds). If you need to tow heavier loads, the F-150 and its maximum available 14,000-pound towing limit is a better bet.
Ford Maverick versus the competition
The Ford Maverick's sole competitor is the Hyundai Santa Cruz. Both compact trucks ride on unibody architectures, but the Hyundai's optional 2.5-liter turbocharged four-banger generates 281 horsepower and 311 foot-pounds of torque, more than the Maverick's 250-horsepower EcoBoost engine. The Santa Cruz could tow up to 5,000 pounds with the turbocharged engine, while the base 191-horsepower 2.5-liter base engine enables 3,000 pounds of towing.
There's a catch, however. The Hyundai Santa Cruz is roughly $3,300 more than a base Ford Maverick (per Car and Driver), and the Hyundai gets worse gas mileage. The EPA rates the Hyundai Santa Cruz FWD a combined 23 mpg, while the turbo engine with AWD returns 22 mpg combined. Meanwhile, the Ford Maverick hybrid FWD returns a combined 37 mpg, while the turbo AWD variant achieves 25 mpg.
There's no stopping the Ford Maverick, and you don't hear about Hyundai suspending orders for its Tucson-based compact pickup. The excellent news is Ford will re-open its Maverick order books by August 2023, so keep this in mind if you're eyeing the hottest-selling compact truck in the segment.