Here's How Much The Ford Maverick Can Actually Tow

There are many reasons why the Ford Maverick is selling like hotcakes. It's the first compact pickup with a standard hybrid powertrain, starting well-equipped for under $24,000. The demand for Ford's newest unibody compact pickup has been relentless since debuting in 2021, causing Ford to close its order books multiple times to keep up with the overflowing orders.

The Ford Maverick's highly-affordable MSRP is a feast for the senses in a world where new car prices have risen to about $49,507 (per Detroit Bureau). The base Maverick XL has generous levels of tech and equipment, like LED headlights, a six-speaker audio system, an eight-inch infotainment touchscreen, 17-inch steelie rollers, and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto connectivity. Meanwhile, the Tremor Off-Road Package adds trail-rated kits like fortified half-shafts, retuned suspension, a lockable differential, and various styling upgrades.

The Ford Maverick has everything going for it, including towing numbers. According to Ford, the Maverick could tow up to 2,000 pounds with the base hybrid engine (FWD) and the gas-only EcoBoost four-cylinder with AWD. However, Ford's optional 4K Tow Package unleashes an impressive 4,000-pound towing capacity.