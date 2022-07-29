Airstream And REI Teamed Up On A Super-Green Camper With A Cool Solar Power Roof

Airstream has partnered with Seattle-based outdoor retail consumer co-op REI for a new camper based on the former's popular Basecamp trailer. The REI Co-op Special Edition Basecamp Travel Trailer is just a bit different from any Airstream that's come before. It's typically the same 16-foot Basecamp travel trailer that offers the appurtenances of modern living like a full bathroom, an outdoor shower, and a modular interior. However, the special edition Basecamp emphasizes sustainability above all else. The biggest draw is an upgraded 360W solar package with two lithium battery packs and roof-mounted solar panels that offer plenty of juice when off the grid.

Airstream

"This partnership is another example of the efforts we're taking to help reduce the carbon footprint of travel across the world in an Airstream," said Bob Wheeler, Airstream president and CEO. "This one-of-a-kind Basecamp travel trailer has helped us step into new territories and explore more sustainable manufacturing practices and materials as we work to prioritize caring for the environment."