Every New Ford Model You Can Buy With An EcoBoost Engine

For the 2010 model year, Ford introduced a new Taurus SHO (Super High Output) equipped with a 3.5-liter, 365-horsepower EcoBoost V6 engine, and a new era began. With twin turbochargers and direct injection, the EcoBoost V6 made 102 more horsepower than the base Taurus engine, delivering V8 power with V6 fuel efficiency. Around the same time, the engine was also introduced in the Flex crossover SUV and the Lincoln MKS sedan. Since then, EcoBoost technology has spread across Ford's entire model lineup.

Advertisement

Several technological innovations make the Ford EcoBoost engines special. First, of course, is the turbocharger itself. It boosts power by using the energy of exhaust gases to force more air into the engine. A high-pressure direct fuel injection system also generates more power while improving efficiency. Finally, variable camshaft timing adjusts intake and exhaust valve operation to sync with engine loads, reducing emissions while improving efficiency and low-end torque. The result is smooth, efficient power, whether a Ford is equipped with the 1.5-liter inline three-cylinder or 3.5-liter V6 EcoBoost.

Today, EcoBoost motors are the standard powerplants in almost every Ford passenger car, SUV, or pickup truck model, and some commercial vehicles. From the Mustang EcoBoost 4-cylinder muscle car to the EcoBoost engines available in the 2025 Ford F-150, the technology has become the workhorse of the Ford fleet. It has also moved turbocharging from the domain of sports cars into the mainstream. We take a look at every Ford model sold with an EcoBoost engine.

Advertisement