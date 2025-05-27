Every New Ford Model You Can Buy With An EcoBoost Engine
For the 2010 model year, Ford introduced a new Taurus SHO (Super High Output) equipped with a 3.5-liter, 365-horsepower EcoBoost V6 engine, and a new era began. With twin turbochargers and direct injection, the EcoBoost V6 made 102 more horsepower than the base Taurus engine, delivering V8 power with V6 fuel efficiency. Around the same time, the engine was also introduced in the Flex crossover SUV and the Lincoln MKS sedan. Since then, EcoBoost technology has spread across Ford's entire model lineup.
Several technological innovations make the Ford EcoBoost engines special. First, of course, is the turbocharger itself. It boosts power by using the energy of exhaust gases to force more air into the engine. A high-pressure direct fuel injection system also generates more power while improving efficiency. Finally, variable camshaft timing adjusts intake and exhaust valve operation to sync with engine loads, reducing emissions while improving efficiency and low-end torque. The result is smooth, efficient power, whether a Ford is equipped with the 1.5-liter inline three-cylinder or 3.5-liter V6 EcoBoost.
Today, EcoBoost motors are the standard powerplants in almost every Ford passenger car, SUV, or pickup truck model, and some commercial vehicles. From the Mustang EcoBoost 4-cylinder muscle car to the EcoBoost engines available in the 2025 Ford F-150, the technology has become the workhorse of the Ford fleet. It has also moved turbocharging from the domain of sports cars into the mainstream. We take a look at every Ford model sold with an EcoBoost engine.
2025 Ford Maverick
In 2025, the Ford Maverick compact pickup truck received its first significant refresh since it first came on the market in 2022. Changes include a hybrid all-wheel drive version and a lowered, performance-oriented model called the Lobo. The base engine on the XL, XLT, and Lariat trim levels is the 2.5-liter hybrid, but the 2.0-liter EcoBoost inline four-cylinder is an available option on those trims. The EcoBoost is also the standard motor in the Lobo and Tremor editions.
In the Maverick, the 2.0-liter EcoBoost generates 250 horsepower and 280 lb-ft of torque. It's only available with all-wheel drive (AWD); Buyers who want front-wheel drive will have to choose the hybrid model. An eight-speed automatic transmission comes standard with the EcoBoost. The Maverick can tow 4,000 pounds with AWD, and it's rated to haul a 1,500-pound payload. (The Lobo and Tremor models are excluded from these ratings.) All Mavericks are crew cabs with 54.4-inch pickup beds. Prices start at $28,145 for the XL.
In a 2022 review of a Maverick equipped with the same 250-horsepower EcoBoost four-cylinder, Car and Driver recorded a 0-60 mph time of 5.9 seconds. Given that the transmission and dimensions are the same and its weight is very similar for 2025, it's reasonable to expect nearly identical performance numbers. This little EcoBoost turbo can really haul in more ways than one. Plus, the new Lobo edition offers a track-only mode with a torque-vectoring rear differential that turns it into a plausible track-day vehicle. Most owners will want a truck for more practical purposes, though, and between the EcoBoost-equipped Maverick's towing and hauling specs and its Flexbed storage system, it's more than up to the job.
2025 Ford Escape
The Escape has held down Ford's position in the immensely competitive compact SUV segment for a long time, and for 2025, it carries on with an exterior that's upscale for its price point, while equipped with a choice of powertrains that includes two EcoBoost engines. One is a 1.5-liter three-cylinder producing 181 horsepower and 190 lb-ft of torque. This engine is standard in the Active and ST-Line trim levels. The other is a 2.0-liter four-cylinder that pumps out a gutsy 250 horsepower and 280 lb-ft of torque, and which is an option on the ST-Line, ST-Line Select, ST-Line Elite, and Platinum models. Several trims are available with a non-EcoBoost hybrid drivetrain, as well.
Prices start at $29,150 for the base-level Active model with the 1.5-liter EcoBoost. All-wheel drive is optional on the Active and ST-Line models and standard on higher trim levels except for the plug-in hybrid. All Escapes are two-row, five-passenger SUVs with 60.8 cubic feet of maximum cargo area. Available features include a 360-degree camera, a wi-fi hotspot, and driver-assist alerts. Other options include a 13.2-inch touchscreen LCD with navigation, a SYNC 4 infotainment interface, and a wireless charging pad.
Car and Driver says of the base 1.5-liter three-cylinder, "while grumbly and unrefined, [it] provides adequate acceleration." Their testing measured a 0-60 mph run of 7.7 seconds. They highly recommend stepping up to the 2.0-liter, which nailed a 5.8-second 0-60 time, making it one of the class leaders. They also observed a respectable 32 mpg on the highway — not too shabby for a vehicle with a sub-6-second 60 time.
2025 Ford Mustang
Do an Internet search for the word "EcoBoost," and chances are the vast majority of your search results will be about the Mustang. While the Ford Mustang GT and Dark Horse editions are equipped with thunderously powerful, non-EcoBoost V8s, the EcoBoost Fastback and EcoBoost Fastback Premium trim levels are equipped with a 2.3-liter EcoBoost inline four-cylinder engine. While some might be skeptical that a four-banger can adequately power a Mustang, the 2.3-liter cranks out 315 horsepower along with 350 lb-ft of torque. So if you're wondering if a Mustang EcoBoost four-cylinder earns muscle car status, the answer is yes.
Mustangs equipped with the EcoBoost drivetrain also come with a 10-speed SelectShift automatic transmission and a 3.15 limited-slip rear axle. Mechanically, the EcoBoost and EcoBoost Premium Mustangs are identical. The biggest differences are in the interior equipment levels, with the Premium trim adding features like illuminated door sills, Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist+, a universal garage door opener, and a six-way power-adjustable driver seat. It also gets 18-inch aluminum wheels and other exterior trim upgrades. Prices start at $31,920 for the EcoBoost Fastback and $37,545 for the EcoBoost Premium Fastback.
When Motor Trend tested a 2024 Mustang EcoBoost that was mechanically identical to this year's model, they achieved a 0-60 time of 4.9 seconds. The quarter mile came up in 13.7 seconds. These absolutely are muscle-car numbers, and they're given extra street cred by the Mustang's 0.97 g skidpad grip. It led Motor Trend to declare, "The turbocharged four-cylinder Mustang is ready to rock without breaking the bank."
2025 Ford Ranger
Ford's midsize Ranger sits between the Maverick and the F-150 in the company's pickup truck lineup. It offers a crew cab with seating for five, and the Ranger can tow more than you might expect, with a 7,500-pound towing capacity. With all this capability plus available off-road features, the Ranger offers versatility that meets the needs of many pickup drivers. It's also exclusively an EcoBoost-powered model. The XL comes only with the 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder, while the XLT and Lariat trims offer a choice of the 2.3-liter EcoBoost or 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6, and the Ranger Raptor comes with a 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6. Prices start at $33,080 for the base model XL.
The 2.3-liter EcoBoost produces 270 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque. Opting for the 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 boosts you up to 315 horsepower and 400 lb-ft of torque. The 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6 in the Raptor unleashes 405 horses and 430 lb-ft of torque. All three motors feature Auto Stop-Start for additional fuel savings. Four-wheel drive is available across the model range and standard on the Raptor. An electronic locking rear axle is available for better off-road performance; This feature is standard on the Raptor model, along with an electronic locking front axle.
Reviews across the board are positive for the Ranger. Edmunds ranks it number one among seven midsize trucks. Edmunds praises the interior, the ride quality, and the driver assist features. It also notes the Ranger's good towing and payload capacities, stating, "Simply put, it's a great pick among stiff competition."
2025 Ford Bronco Sport
The Bronco Sport has traditionally been the less off-road capable of Ford's two Bronco models. However, that changes for 2025 as the Bronco Sport gets new off-road trims and cabin technology for greater go-anywhere credibility. All trim levels of the 2025 Bronco Sport, except for the Badlands edition, come with one standard engine: the 1.5-liter inline-three cylinder EcoBoost. The Badlands model features the 2.0-liter four-cylinder EcoBoost. Four-wheel drive is standard across the range, with Advanced 4x4 optional on the Outer Banks trim and standard on the Badlands model. This includes a Twin-Clutch Rear Drive Unit to send torque to one rear wheel when all other wheels have lost traction.
The 1.5-liter, three-cylinder EcoBoost engine produces 180 horsepower and 200 lb-ft of torque in the Big Bend, Heritage, Freewheeling, and Outer Banks models of the Bronco Sport. The Badlands' 2.0-liter EcoBoost pumps out 250 horsepower and 280 lb-ft of torque. All models match their powerplants with an eight-speed automatic transmission. The "Goes Over Any Type of Terrain" or G.O.A.T. feature provides selectable modes for Normal, Eco, Sport, Slippery, and Off-Road, plus Rock Crawl and Rally for the Badlands edition. Prices start at $30,995 for the entry-level Big Bend model.
U.S. News & World Report found the 1.5-liter engine to be "more than adequate for typical tasks," although they preferred the extra grunt from the 2.0-liter four-cylinder. Our own reviewer, in a first drive in a 2025 Bronco Sport with the Sasquatch off-road specs package, found it to be a more capable off-roader than previous model years. The Sasquatch's all-terrain tires, skid plates, recovery points, and new off-road modes make the Bronco Sport a legitimate off-roader.
2025 Ford Explorer
Ford's venerable Explorer, first introduced for the 1991 model year, continues to evolve, staying on the cutting edge of midsize SUV evolution. Central to this is a lineup built around EcoBoost engines. The Active and ST-Line models of the 2025 Explorer come with a 2.3-liter four-cylinder EcoBoost, while the Platinum edition offers a choice of the 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder or a 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6, and the ST comes only with the V6. All trim levels come with rear-wheel drive standard and four-wheel drive optional. Prices start at $39,785 for the base Active edition.
In the Explorer, the 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder produces 300 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque. The 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6 boosts those numbers to 400 horsepower and 415 lb-ft of torque. Auto Stop-Start is included on both engines. All four trim levels match their EcoBoost engines with a ten-speed automatic transmission. Towing capacity rates as high as 5,000 pounds, yet fuel economy reaches 25 mpg on the highway. Along with modernized drivetrains, Explorer models offer forward-looking technology like Ford's BlueCruise hands-free highway driving feature.
In its review of the 2025 Explorer, Car and Driver notes that road tests of previous models with these engines produced 0-60 times of 6.0 seconds for the 2.3-liter and 5.1 seconds for the V6. The reviewer concluded, "Ride and handling are composed and predictable, and the Explorer ST's extra power makes it legitimately quick." This squares with our reviewer's first drive of the 2025 Explorer ST; The review noted the Explorer ST's surprisingly good handling and praised its 400-horsepower V6.
2025 Ford Bronco
The Bronco is Ford's dedicated off-road SUV. It offers trail-worthy tech such as the High-Performance Off-Road Stability Suspension System (HOSS), seven available drive modes, 13.1 inches of ground clearance, up to 37 inches of water fording, and a 47.2-degree angle of approach. There are seven trim levels of the 2025 Ford Bronco, and they all come with EcoBoost engines. The Base, Big Bend, and Badlands models come only with the 2.3-liter EcoBoost four, the Outer Banks and Heritage levels offer a choice of the 2.3-liter four or the 2.7-liter V6, the Stroppe edition comes only with the 2.7-liter V6, and the Bronco Raptor sports a 3.0-liter V6. The Bronco offers 4x4 capability standard across the range. Prices begin at $37,995 for the Base trim.
The 2.3-liter inline four-cylinder comes standard with a seven-speed manual transmission and an optional ten-speed automatic. Ford's website doesn't list power specs for the 2.3-liter in the Bronco, but in the Explorer we looked at above, it makes 300 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque, so it's a good bet that the numbers are the same in the Bronco. The 2.7-liter V6 in the Bronco pumps out 315 horsepower (or 330 using premium fuel) and 410 lb-ft of torque (or 415 lb-ft with premium fuel). The 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 in the Bronco Raptor cranks out 418 horsepower, good for a 0-60 time of 5.6 seconds, according to Car and Driver.
2025 Ford Expedition
The 2025 Expedition soldiers on as Ford's full-size SUV, a land leviathan with seating for eight and a maximum towing capacity of 9,600 pounds. Despite its size, it can also hit the trails in its Tremor configuration, complete with 33-inch all-terrain tires and Rock Crawl mode. And whether the Expedition is being asked to blaze a trail through the wilderness or to the nearest grocery store parking lot, it's powered by EcoBoost V6 engines, demonstrating how completely the EcoBoost lineup has replaced many of the big V8s that would have powered vehicles like this in days of old.
In every trim level except the Tremor, the standard 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 makes 400 horsepower and 480 lb-ft of torque. The Tremor gets its off-road grunt from the wild 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 High Output engine, which produces 440 horsepower and a thunderous 510 lb-ft of torque. This engine is also optional on the Platinum edition. Four-wheel drive is optional or standard across the model range. Prices start at $62,000 for the base Active level.
Among things to know before buying a Ford Expedition, the big Ford has received a significant refresh for this model year. The new Tremor trim level is one of the biggest changes, but Road and Track notes that every new Expedition sports updates. These include suspension upgrades that improve the ride. They also note that the EcoBoost V6 is "incredibly effective at motivating the big truck." They also recognise that their rivals at Car and Driver managed a 5.1-second 0-60 time with this same engine last year.
2025 Ford F-150
While the iconic and bestselling Ford F-150 full-sized pickup still offers a few non-EcoBoost V8 engines, the EcoBoost family of V6 motors has largely replaced V8s across much of the F-150 model range. The 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 is standard on the XL, STX, and XLT trims and makes 325 horsepower, while the 400-horsepower 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 is standard on the King Ranch, Platinum, and Platinum High models and optional on the XL, XLT, Lariat, and Tremor models. In the F-150 Raptor, the 3.5-liter V6 EcoBoost High Output twin-turbo engine is the standard powerplant, producing 450 horsepower and 510 lb-ft of torque. The optional engine is a non-EcoBoost supercharged V8. There's also a non-EcoBoost hybrid V6 available in the XLT trim.
Car and Driver notes that they tested a 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6-equipped F-150 Tremor and got a 5.3-second 0-60 time. This is actually faster than a non-EcoBoost V8 Tremor they tested, which did the 0-60 run in 6.0 seconds flat. They also note that the 3.5-liter EcoBoost could tow 13,500 pounds, compared to the V8's 13,000 pounds. The EcoBoost is rated up to 25 mpg on the highway.
The F-150 leads in technology in other ways, too. Its Pro Access Tailgate can drop down like a standard tailgate or open a section that can swing even with a trailer in place. LED headlights swivel up to 15 degrees to see around curves. The Pro Power Onboard option offers multiple electric outlets in the truck bed. A stowable shifter makes room for a center work console.
2025 Ford Transit and Transit Chassis Cab and Cutaway
Ford's Transit Van offers different configurations for business owners to get the job done. These include cargo van and passenger van models in two different lengths. Available options include all-wheel drive, 360-degree cameras, and Ford Pro Telematics for monitoring vans in a fleet. Passenger vans are equipped with the Safety Canopy System with side curtain airbags. SYNC 4 with a 12-inch touchscreen monitor offers cloud and Bluetooth connectivity, along with options like SiriusXM satellite radio and a navigation system.
Under the hood, the Transit Van models offer the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 as an option. The EcoBoost makes 310 horsepower and 400 lb-ft of torque, a substantial increase over the 275-horsepower non-EcoBoost engine that comes standard. The EcoBoost V6 pairs with a 250-amp alternator and an optional 400W engine block heater. The Transit Chassis Cab and Transit Cutaway models offer the same engine choices and specs.
The standard battery is a single AGM unit rated at 70 amp-hr, with a dual-AGM battery setup as an option. With a 25-gallon standard fuel tank or an optional 31-gallon extended range tank combined with the EcoBoost's fuel efficiency, the Transit can cover long distances without needing to fuel up.