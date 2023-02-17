Here's How Much The Ford Ranger Can Actually Tow, And It's More Than You Might Expect

The Ford Ranger has endeared midsize truck buyers despite making a premature debut in 2019. We say "premature" since the "new" Ranger has been available in other parts of the world before making its much-awaited U.S. comeback. Then again, it didn't deter buyers from flocking to Ford dealerships, and news of an all-new fifth-gen Ranger is making potential buyers weak in the knees.

Edmunds said the 2024 Ford Ranger is two inches wider and has a two-inch longer wheelbase to complement its redesigned sheet metal. There are rumors of a hybrid variant, too, and it's not too far off since its compact Maverick stablemate has a standard hybrid powertrain.

Despite the imminent arrival of the all-new Ford Ranger in the early summer or fall of 2023, early adopters of the outgoing variant are all praises for the truck's stout towing capabilities. According to Ford, the Ranger could pull 3,500 pounds in its standard configuration, and up to 7,500 pounds when equipped with the optional trailer towing package. With that in mind, it's time to put meaning into those numbers to find out how much the Ford Ranger could tow in day-to-day applications.