Most Drivers Hate This Feature, And It Looks Like It's Finally Going Away

The automatic start-stop system on modern automobiles comes with all the good intentions, but it can be annoying, as well. Research suggests that completely shutting off the car (even for brief spells, like a traffic signal) offers tangible benefits, but at the same time, non-standardized implementation and turning off features such as the AC unit can be a pain. It seems the Trump administration is going to get rid of the auto start-stop system in cars, for good.

Earlier today, Lee Zeldin, a cabinet member and Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, announced that the agency will soon get rid of the controversial system. "EPA approved it, and everyone hates it, so we're fixing it," Zeldin wrote in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. Zeldin didn't go into details about when the feature will go away or whether there are any technical considerations behind phasing it out.

For now, we are awaiting comments from automobile brands, environmental advocacy groups, and industry bodies on the net impact of removing the auto-stop mechanism from passenger vehicles. The move, however, is definitely going to stir some debate because automakers often paraded this feature as their commitment towards environmental goals, while critics questioned whether it's making any practical difference, if at all. It's also worth noting here that the system isn't a regulatory mandate and car brands can choose to implement it at their own discretion, and in whatever technical fashion they deem fit for their cars.

