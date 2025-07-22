13 Of The Lightest Sports Cars That Shred Horsepower Rankings

The JDM sports cars of the 1980s and 1990s took Japan to new heights on the international automotive stage. While the scene isn't quite as competitive as it once was, there's still a solid choice for JDM sports cars in 2025, with the Mazda MX-5 Miata remaining one of the best value-for-money options if you want a real driver's experience. After being on the market for 35 years, the 2025 MX-5 is still one of the most affordable sports cars available.

Starting at just $29,530 for the soft-top Miata and $37,550 for the RF model (with a $1,235 destination charge), the entry-level sports car is powered by a small 2.0L DOHC four-cylinder, producing 181 horsepower and 151 pound-feet of torque. These numbers may not seem like much, but the MX-5's lightweight construction makes it one of the most engaging cars on the road, particularly on winding roads.

Mazda uses lightweight materials throughout the car, namely aluminum for the engine block and cylinder head. The 2025 MX-5 also uses a monocoque chassis and monotube shocks in the suspension, achieving a curb weight of just 2,366 pounds for the standard Miata and 2,469 pounds in the RF, making it one of the lightest sports cars on the market by a considerable margin. This gives the MX-5 a solid power-to-weight ratio of 0.076 hp/lb.