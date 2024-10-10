5 Of The Fastest Cars Audi Has Ever Made, Ranked By Top Speed

The land between the dense Black Forest and the formidable mountaintops of the Bavarian Alps has spawned some of the best automobiles known to man. Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and Audi have all called southern Germany home since the early 20th century, making it the motherland for luxury and performance enthusiasts alike.

Audi's history is arguably the most complex of the big three upper-mid-tier German sport-luxury brands. Audi's famous four-ring logo hints at its history as a member of the German automaker conglomerate known as Auto Union. While Audi wouldn't gain its individual identity until 1985, Audi models released under the Auto Union brand began making waves in the luxury segment in 1965. Success in the consumer market allowed Audi to pursue other ventures in the late 1970s, with motorsport becoming a major focus. In 1978, the Audi Motorsport division was born, with the four rings quickly becoming synonymous with speed.

To say that Audi Sport was dominant in nearly every motorsport endeavor that it attempted is an understatement. Between 1982 and 1984, the Audi Quattro proved itself to be an unstoppable force and an unforgettable icon in the world of rally racing. In the DTM touring car championship, Audi has toppled entrants from BMW and Mercedes to take eight titles between 1990 and the present day. Audi is the second-winningest team to ever compete in the 24 Hour of Le Mans, winning the world's most prestigious race 13 times between 2000 and 2015. Those accolades don't even paint the full picture.

With so much speed in motorsport, it's no surprise that it carried over to Audi's road cars as well. As the Audi Sport brand has expanded and developed into the consumer market, some of its contributions have become the fastest cars to come out of Germany.