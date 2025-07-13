What Does Acura's 'NSX' Model Name Stand For?

The Acura brand launched in March 1986. And just three years later, it revealed an early version of what would become one of the most iconic sports cars of all time, the NSX. The NSX had been in development at Honda for years, with prototypes and development strategies going back as far as 1984 — predating the Acura brand entirely. Even the famous F1 driver Ayrton Senna was part of the process, giving input that would eventually lead to a stiffer, better-performing production version of the NSX. In 1989, the Acura NS-X debuted at the Chicago Auto Show, two years before the car went on sale in its production form. Yep, back then, it had a hyphen in the name, and its initials stood for "New Sportscar Unknown World."

Originally, the "X" in "NS-X" represented a mathematical unknown. "NS-X" wasn't the intended production name for the car — it was sort of a placeholder, but it eventually got chosen and adapted to "NSX" (without the hyphen), and the shift was made to call it "New Sportscar eXperimental" in the States. Whether you put a dash in there or not, the NSX name still represents one of the most impressive sports cars to ever be produced by Honda or Acura.