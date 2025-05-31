10 Things To Know Before Buying A Mazda MX-5 Miata (New Or Used)

In multiple ways, the Mazda MX-5 is a rare breed. It's a small, lightweight sports car that's still offered with a manual transmission, which is rare enough in itself. It's also temptingly affordable for enthusiasts, and has a reputation for being reliable. Assuming you didn't need the extra space for passengers or cargo, it could feasibly be used as a daily driver. With one or two notable exceptions, that's a combination of attributes that simply isn't offered anywhere else on the modern car market.

As a result, Mazda doesn't have to overhaul the Miata every year or cram it with all the latest new features in order for it to be appealing. Its core formula is a winner, but there are still a few things that potential Miata buyer should consider. Things like whether a new or used example is a better bet, or if you should go for the traditional roadster or folding hardtop RF. There's no one-size-fits-all answer to those questions, but to help you make those decisions yourself, we've put together a roundup of things to consider before you head to a dealership.