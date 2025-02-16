Why Did Nissan Discontinue The 370Z (And How Does The New Z Compare)?

Like any Nissan Z car, the sixth-gen 370z had a clear purpose: to offer an attractive design and hilariously good fun all in one affordable package. You could certainly say that the rear-drive sports car delivered on its promise. When it first arrived on the scene as a 2009 model and replacement for the fifth-generation 350z, the 2-door, 2-seater sports car had a strong, low-slung stance and well-tuned suspension that imbued it with lithe handling. The Nissan 370z was also reasonably priced, with the entry-level trim starting at $30,625.

However, despite it being such an accessible and seemingly compelling choice, U.S. drivers were reluctant to buy the Nissan 370z. Nissan was only able to sell 3,302 370z cars in 2019, according to Car and Driver. In a handwritten letter translated from Japanese by CarExpert, Z car Chief Product Specialist Hiroshi Tamura attributed the model's poor sales to a combination of its "uninspiring" exterior design, "subpar" performance, and long delay between updates. Hence, Nissan decided to cull the sports car model starting with the 370z Roadster, which was discontinued in 2019. The 370z Coupe said its goodbyes after the 2020 model year, with Nissan opting to phase out the sixth Z car generation altogether in order to make way for the seventh-gen version.

