5 Android Features That Completely Disappeared, And Why

Electronic devices usually receive more features as they become more advanced. That's sort of the point, or at least that's what most people have come to expect. If a company releases a car model, video game console, or even a program, it usually includes a few new add-ons. But sometimes that isn't the case, and not just because exponentially adding stuff results in feature bloat.

Every so often, companies remove features from their products, usually by introducing a new version or software patch. The reasons behind these removals are as varied as the features themselves. Sometimes they prove so annoying users just want them gone, other times another company creates a program that performs the same task but better.

Android's previous version, Android 15, introduced quite a few new features, including anti-theft measures and smart volume controls, and prior updates have added their own libraries of features. However, they've also gotten rid of quite a few, all to gain an edge over the Android's eternal rival, Apple's iPhone.

Here are several features Android phones don't have anymore, and why.