Android 15 Is Out Now: Six New Features You'll Want To Try

After spending months in the testing phase, Android 15 has finally started rolling out for the masses. The theme of Google's latest big release is enhanced privacy and safety. As usual, the update will first make its way to the compatible Pixel series smartphones like the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, followed by OEMs like Samsung and Nothing, both of which have been running their own beta programs for Android 15 for a while now.

As far as features go, arguably most notable is Private Space. Think of having your own safe space for sensitive apps on your phone, one that is invisible to the prying eyes and protected by a password or biometric lock. "The sandboxed space is a separate Android profile When the end user adds or installs an app inside private space, the app is installed in this new Android profile," says Google.

Google

Once enabled, users have to scroll down in the app drawer where they see a Private bar at the bottom of the screen. Tapping on it requires them to go through a security check for identity verification to access the apps within. The feature is available in the Security & privacy section of the Settings app on an Android phone.

This feature is tailor-made to protect sensitive communications and data in apps, such as banking applications, files stored on a cloud platform, work communication, and more. You can find more technical details about how Private Space works on Google's help page.