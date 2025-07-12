12 Classic Car Features That Are Making A Comeback

Is there anything more exciting than flipping a switch and watching a car's headlights magically appear? Probably not. One second, your car looks smooth and mysterious, the next, it's wide-eyed and ready for action. It's no wonder that the '80s and '90s went absolutely bonkers for these things. The sporty Acura Integra had them, and the Mazda Miatas could literally wink at you. And wild supercars like the Ferrari F40 and Lamborghini Countach looked like angry robots preparing for battle. By this point, you might have noticed that all the coolest cars with pop-up headlights are quite old.

Why don't new cars have pop-up headlights? As it turns out, awesome mechanical headlights aren't always safe for pedestrians. Safety laws introduced in the EU around 2004 made it very difficult for manufacturers to include them in their new designs. When the final C5 Corvette rolled off the assembly line in 2004, those iconic pop-ups went with it. However — are you ready for a plot twist? — pop-up headlights are staging a sneaky comeback. Bertone's cooking up a new open-top runabout with full pop-ups, though it's only making 25 units for the time being. Ferrari's playing it safe with their Daytona SP3, featuring flip-up covers over its headlights. It's not quite the real deal, but still pretty neat.