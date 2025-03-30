What Happened To Whitewall Tires?

In Billy Joel's chart-topping 1980 song "It's Still Rock And Roll To Me," he sings, "What's the matter with the car I'm driving? Can't you tell that it's out of style? Should I get a set of whitewall tires?" For many, whitewall tires had their heyday in the 1950s, which might lead some to think their origins were part of the same cultural car movement that also gave us fuzzy dice to hang from rearview mirrors and the dancing hula girl to stick on dashboards. The reality is whitewall tires were around much earlier than the 1950s, and their history is not as straightforward as one might think.

Believe it or not,

tires weren't always black

. In fact, the first ones were an off-white color that had a milky, almost semi-translucent ivory appearance because that's just how natural untreated rubber looked. However, these early tires didn't have enough grip, so a white powder called zinc oxide was added, which significantly improved their effectiveness. It also made them bright white.

Credit is usually given to B.F. Goodrich for making the black tire we know today (in 1910) by adding a powdery byproduct known as carbon black (left over when elemental carbon is burned) that not only strengthened the tire but made it turn black. However, Sidney Charles Mote used it at the India Rubber Company in London six years earlier (1904). Even back then, it was a "generally known" process that was very likely invented and reinvented by many people separately from each other because it was never patented.

