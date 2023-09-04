How To Use Amiibo With Your Nintendo Switch
The concept of "toys-to-life" video games that made use of NFC-enabled toys or statuettes was originally popularized with 2011's "Skylanders," a remarkably successful series of toys with their own video game tie-in. A few years after "Skylanders" made it big, Nintendo sought to cash in on the concept with the creation of Amiibo — nifty little statuettes of Nintendo game characters that could be used in a variety of games on the Wii U console.
While the popularity of toys-to-life has died down for the most part, Nintendo is still churning out fresh Amiibo on a regular basis, carrying the functionality over from the Wii U to the Nintendo Switch. Depending on the games that you play and the Amiibo that you have, you can use the little baubles to unlock some cool features on Nintendo Switch, store data, and of course, show them off to anyone willing to look.
Once you know how to use your Amiibo with your Switch, you'll be on your way to a scanning spree.
What can you do with Amiibo?
Every Amiibo figure has an NFC chip built into its base, which can be scanned by your Switch controller when in close proximity. The data on this chip is read, and if it's compatible with the game you're playing, you'll unlock various content and features.
The exact use of an Amiibo figure varies wildly depending on which character the figure depicts, and which game you're trying to use it on. For example, if you're playing "Splatoon 3" and scan a "Splatoon" series Amiibo, you can unlock special gear items that can't be obtained any other way. Or, if you're playing "The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom" and scan a "Zelda" series Amiibo, you may receive helpful items or unique armor sets.
In some games, such as "Super Smash Bros. Ultimate," you can even use Amiibo to save player data and preferences, and copy it over to another Switch console — which is helpful if you're going over to a friend's house.
The only real rule to Amiibos is that if the character isn't from the game you're playing, it'll either do nothing or have a generic effect. If you were to scan a "Splatoon" Amiibo in "Tears of the Kingdom," for instance, you'd just receive some generic food items. Still helpful, but much less interesting.
How to scan an Amiibo
To use an Amiibo, you'll need to tap its base against the NFC touchpoint on your Nintendo Switch controller. If you're playing with a pair of Joy-Cons, you need to tap the base against the right Joy-Con's control stick. If you're playing with a Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, you need to tap the base against the Nintendo Switch logo on the controller's faceplate.
Amiibo prompts in Switch games usually come with little diagrams of where to tap the figures, so just consult those if you're ever unsure. The precise time in which you can use an Amiibo varies from game to game: some games have dedicated menus, some have NPCs you need to talk to, and others have the feature locked behind progression. When the function is available, though, the game will typically draw your attention to it in some way.
Keep in mind that these instructions only apply for first-party Nintendo controllers. Third-party controllers may not have an NFC touchpoint, or if they do have one, it may not be in the same spot as Nintendo's controllers. Make sure you verify if Amiibo functionality is included before you purchase a third-party Switch controller.