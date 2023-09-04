How To Use Amiibo With Your Nintendo Switch

The concept of "toys-to-life" video games that made use of NFC-enabled toys or statuettes was originally popularized with 2011's "Skylanders," a remarkably successful series of toys with their own video game tie-in. A few years after "Skylanders" made it big, Nintendo sought to cash in on the concept with the creation of Amiibo — nifty little statuettes of Nintendo game characters that could be used in a variety of games on the Wii U console.

While the popularity of toys-to-life has died down for the most part, Nintendo is still churning out fresh Amiibo on a regular basis, carrying the functionality over from the Wii U to the Nintendo Switch. Depending on the games that you play and the Amiibo that you have, you can use the little baubles to unlock some cool features on Nintendo Switch, store data, and of course, show them off to anyone willing to look.

Once you know how to use your Amiibo with your Switch, you'll be on your way to a scanning spree.