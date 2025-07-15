5 Car Brands That Use CVT Transmissions

A CVT — or Continuously Variable Transmission — is exactly what it says on the tin. Traditional gearboxes use several differently-sized cogs that mesh together, using the principles of physics. Your engine drives the cogs, and the cogs transfer power to the wheels. When you press the clutch pedal, these two shafts disconnect from each other, and then you (or the car's computer) can safely move the gear lever up or down, and this will change which cogs are meshing, which in turn will change the speed your car is moving at. Now, these cogs are deliberately different sizes. For higher gears, a small cog drives a larger one, providing less torque but higher speed capability, while lower gears reverse this relationship for maximum pulling power. The size difference is known as the gear ratio, which changes from manufacturer to manufacturer, and that's how a regular transmission works.

A CVT, on the other hand, consists of two pulleys joined together by a belt. These two pulleys can increase or decrease their width, and along with that, the width of the pulley belt. This has the same effect as a different-sized gear driving another cog, only this time, the ratio between the two pulleys is your gear ratio. CVTs are supposed to have better economy than an automatic transmission, but this remains a point of contention. Now that you know what a CVT is, let's look at five brands in the U.S. that use them widely in automobiles.