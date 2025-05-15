Are Toyota CVT Transmissions Reliable? Here's What Drivers Are Saying

Cars with automatic transmission have always been the popular choice in America, and it's a growing preference throughout other parts of the world now too. And for obvious reasons: Coming on and off a clutch pedal in stop-start traffic is no one's idea of fun. Plus, due to the complication of adding in a third pedal, learning to drive a manual is a trickier business than an automatic.

However, the choice isn't as simple as just automatic or manual. There are a multitude of different automatic transmission types. For example, torque converter automatic transmissions, automated manual transmissions, and continuously variable transmissions (or CVTs), which is the style we'll be focusing on here.

A wide range of automakers fit CVTs to their current models, including Toyota — a Japanese brand with an enviable reputation for reliability. However, time has proven that CVTs can develop costly, common problems (such as CVT shudder) which could be damaging to Toyota's hard-earned reputation if its cars are affected by the same issues. To find out, we've explored what current owners and drivers have to say about the reliability and dependability of Toyota's CVTs.

