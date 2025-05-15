Are Toyota CVT Transmissions Reliable? Here's What Drivers Are Saying
Cars with automatic transmission have always been the popular choice in America, and it's a growing preference throughout other parts of the world now too. And for obvious reasons: Coming on and off a clutch pedal in stop-start traffic is no one's idea of fun. Plus, due to the complication of adding in a third pedal, learning to drive a manual is a trickier business than an automatic.
However, the choice isn't as simple as just automatic or manual. There are a multitude of different automatic transmission types. For example, torque converter automatic transmissions, automated manual transmissions, and continuously variable transmissions (or CVTs), which is the style we'll be focusing on here.
A wide range of automakers fit CVTs to their current models, including Toyota — a Japanese brand with an enviable reputation for reliability. However, time has proven that CVTs can develop costly, common problems (such as CVT shudder) which could be damaging to Toyota's hard-earned reputation if its cars are affected by the same issues. To find out, we've explored what current owners and drivers have to say about the reliability and dependability of Toyota's CVTs.
Toyota drivers have nothing but kind words to say about its CVTs
A quick search for common CVT problems is enough to put anyone off even considering a car with one equipped, especially when you take into account the potential repair and replacement bills associated with them. Dig a little deeper, though, and you'll quickly realize Toyota drivers are singing from a different hymn sheet altogether. When one Reddit user asked "How reliable are Toyota's CVTs?" the answers came in thick and fast, with the overwhelming majority defending Toyota's transmissions.
One ex-Toyota technician claimed "Toyota makes some of probably the most reliable CVTs on the market." Another stated their Toyota "has done over 200,000 miles without a single gearbox or engine related issue." Another chimed in to add: "It's the only CVT I'd ever buy." Clearly, owners feel strongly that Toyota's CVTs are built to a superior quality than the likes of Nissan, whose attempts have given the transmission-type a bad name.
Toyota owners defend the transmission, but suggest CVTs are an acquired taste
As Toyota owners overwhelmingly defend the robustness and reliability of its various CVT designs, over on the Toyota Owners Club forum some users do point out that a CVT still might not be the best choice for everyone. One user commented, "All CVTs that I have driven are on the loud side" which might take some getting used to.
Another Toyota driver commented saying "driving one feels a bit like driving a car with the clutch slipping" which "can be annoying to some people." Another replied, "You really need to drive one first to see if CVT is for you. Some people will love it and some people will hate it." This sentiment sums up the advice given on the forum. All this to say, owners and drivers don't have a bad word to say about Toyota's CVTs in terms of reliability, but they still aren't recommended as the perfect solution for all due to the unique way in which they operate.