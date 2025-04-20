Experiencing CVT Transmission Shudder? Here Are The Possible Causes

Any sort of unusual stuttering movement from your vehicle while driving is a cause for concern, and it has been widely reported among owners of various CVT transmissions. This problem could be due to low transmission fluid, which is crucial for reducing friction and cooling components. The amount of pressure inside a CVT while running, can reach nearly 1000 psi, generating significant heat, vs a traditional automatic that may only operate at 150 psi.

Another issue that may cause jittery performance from your CVT is a belt issue. These belts consist of multiple steel bands that hold many separate, thin, but robust metal pieces in place, called elements. However, if this belt becomes overheated, it can be damaged, causing it to slip and create a jerking sensation.

In a more specific example, a Mitsubishi Motors Technical Service Bulletin describes some vehicles with a CVT-8 transmission, may shudder as a result of the hydraulic pressure circuit reacting improperly. Despite this, these transmissions do offer some advantages, but due in part to some high-profile negative attention, CVTs get a bad rap.