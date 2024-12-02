When Did Subaru Start Using CVT Transmissions (And Do All Its Vehicles Have One?)

CVT stands for continuously variable transmission and was first built in the late 19th century. An inventor, Milton Reeves, constructed the first CVT, and it wasn't initially used in an automobile, but instead was implemented into sawmill machinery. Reeves would go on to craft one of the first cars in America, which did utilize his CVT transmission design.

A CVT operates much differently than how an automatic transmission works because it essentially has a never-ending number of variations as opposed to a set number of fixed gears. This enhanced variety of gear ratios is accomplished using two tapered pulleys connected by a steel belt. The space between the pulleys is increased or decreased, allowing for differences in the rotational speed achieved.

Subaru's Lineartronic CVT has been included on every automatic model since 2014, with the exception of the automakers BRZ sports car. The Lineartronic CVT from Subaru offers some advantages, such as a smoother ride, greater efficiency, and reduced weight. However, there is a very good reason Subaru doesn't include the Lineartronic CVT on its high-performance BRZ.

