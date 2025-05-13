This Is The Last Honda Model You Can Buy New With A Manual Transmission

Honda makes minivans, pickup trucks, SUVs, and family sedans. Those aren't exactly enthusiast vehicles, though, so none of those are primary candidates for manual transmissions. Sure, pickup trucks and sedans were once vehicles you could shift with a third pedal, but the days of that being a common occurrence are long gone. There are absolutely several Honda motorcycles that use manual transmissions — even though there are some Hondas now using CVT's and clutchless-shifting transmissions. When it comes to four-wheeled cars, there's only one Honda left where you get to change the gears yourself: the Honda Civic.

Committed to compact car ideals like fuel efficiency and frugality, the Civic is one of the least-expensive Honda models you can currently buy. It's also impressively efficient thanks to its available hybrid powertrain. Standard models (in both sedan and hatchback form) are available with two powertrains: a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, and a 2.0-liter engine paired with a hybrid system. Both of those powertrains come standard with front-wheel drive and a Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) that operates like an automatic. Neither powertrain is tough to live with, but they lack the option for a manual transmission.