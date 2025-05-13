This Is The Last Honda Model You Can Buy New With A Manual Transmission
Honda makes minivans, pickup trucks, SUVs, and family sedans. Those aren't exactly enthusiast vehicles, though, so none of those are primary candidates for manual transmissions. Sure, pickup trucks and sedans were once vehicles you could shift with a third pedal, but the days of that being a common occurrence are long gone. There are absolutely several Honda motorcycles that use manual transmissions — even though there are some Hondas now using CVT's and clutchless-shifting transmissions. When it comes to four-wheeled cars, there's only one Honda left where you get to change the gears yourself: the Honda Civic.
Committed to compact car ideals like fuel efficiency and frugality, the Civic is one of the least-expensive Honda models you can currently buy. It's also impressively efficient thanks to its available hybrid powertrain. Standard models (in both sedan and hatchback form) are available with two powertrains: a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, and a 2.0-liter engine paired with a hybrid system. Both of those powertrains come standard with front-wheel drive and a Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) that operates like an automatic. Neither powertrain is tough to live with, but they lack the option for a manual transmission.
Which models get the manual
To get the six-speed manual transmission, you have to go with one of Honda's two high-performance Civic models. The first is the Civic Si. The Si (which stands for Sport Injected) comes exclusively with a six-speed manual transmission that's paired with a turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine. It puts out 200 horsepower and 192 lb-ft of torque, which doesn't quite match the Civic Hybrid (the hybrid puts out 181 hp and 232 lb-ft), but the six-speed manual is certainly a more engaging option that appeals to driving enthusiasts. When we reviewed the latest Civic Si, the manual transmission was a particular highlight. The well-weighted clutch pedal, the excellent throw of the shifter itself, and standard rev-matching are all part of the excellent manual-transmission experience in the Si.
The other option for a six-speed manual in the Civic lineup is the Type R. At the pinnacle of Civic performance, the Type R uses a more powerful engine than any other current Civic. Under the hood, the Type R has a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 315 hp and 310 lb-ft of torque. Much like the Si, the Type R impressed us in our latest review, scoring top marks for its rewarding engine and engaging transmission. And, like the Si, the Type R comes standard with rev-match downshifts.
How much it costs to get a manual
The base trim level for the standard Civic sedan is the LX. It has an MSRP of $25,400 (including $1,150 destination fee) and it comes standard with the 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine. As mentioned earlier, that's one of the least-expensive Hondas you can currently buy. For that price, however, you're stuck with a CVT. To get the Civic Si with its six-speed manual, the price goes up to $31,400 (add $300 if you want summer tires). Fuel economy ratings drop a bit as well. The Civic LX is rated as high as 36 mpg combined by the EPA, but the Civic Si drops to 31 mpg combined — still a respectable number, but a decrease nonetheless.
As you'd probably expect from something with high-performance intentions like the Civic Type R, the starting price is significantly higher. MSRP for a 2025 Type R is $47,045. There aren't any options or upgrades to speak of, and what you see is generally what you get with the Type R. Fuel economy also takes a hit with the powerful Type R, as the EPA estimates it will return 24 mpg combined. So to get a manual transmission in your Civic, you need to pay more upfront and more at the pump, but the engagement is likely worth the added cost.