What Does Si Stand For On Hondas?

Since the advent of automobiles, there have been various examples of great and famous cars. Some are beloved for their appearances in movies or TV, while others are infamous for feats of speed and horsepower. In recent decades, one of the most famous cars among street racers and JDM lovers is the Honda Civic Si, with "Si" standing for "sport injected" or "sport injection."

Advertisement

The term originated in the 1980s when most Hondas — and basically every other vehicle on the road — were powered by carbureted engines. The special Si, or "sport injected," cars were built with fuel injected motors like virtually all passenger vehicles on the road now, which enabled them to make more efficient power than carbureted competitors. Over the years, a couple of different Honda cars have worn the Si badge. The 1980s gave us legendary models like the Honda Prelude Si and the Honda CRX Si. But while the Prelude continued to be released with a Si option until 1996, the only Honda car available with a Si badge today is the Civic.