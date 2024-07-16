5 Fun Alternatives To The Honda Civic Type R That Won't Break The Bank
The newest Honda Civic Type R is at the top of its class. It's one of the best-performing front-wheel drive cars of all time, setting lap records at the Nürburgring and the Suzuka Circuit and winning all sorts of awards along the way. Compared to the standard Civic, the Type R gets significantly upgraded performance with the turbocharged 315-horsepower engine, the wider stance, the upgraded suspension, and the sticky performance tires, but for enthusiasts on a budget, the Type R might be out of reach.
The standard Civic is a car that's meant to be affordable, economical, and long-lasting. A base-trim Honda Civic hatchback starts at $26,045 (including $1,095 destination fee), and it's rated at 33 mpg combined by the EPA — it's efficient, high-quality, and attainable all at the same time. And despite all the performance upgrades, the Type R is, at its core, a Honda Civic. Its performance pedigree, however, puts it in a different class. With an MSRP of $45,890 (including destination), it's nearly double the price of the base Civic hatch. So, what's out there for shoppers who want an engaging, four-door, compact car that offers a bit of entertainment from behind the wheel, but without a big price tag?
Subaru WRX
A mainstay in the performance compact car segment over the years, the Subaru WRX has always been on the short list of Civic competitors. The current WRX provides an excellent combination of performance and practicality, with lots of passenger space and the benefit of standard all-wheel drive. The WRX starts at $33,855 (including $1,120 destination fee) for the base trim, with several more-expensive and upgraded trim levels available to choose from, including the WRX TR (aka Tuner Ready). Standard equipment on the TR includes Recaro seats, upgraded brakes, stiffer springs, high-performance summer tires — all at a starting price of $42,775 (including destination). That's a small savings compared to the Type R, but other trims like the Premium and Limited are a better middle ground with more reasonable prices.
No matter which WRX you choose, every trim comes with a punchy 2.4-liter turbocharged engine, producing 271-horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque. The Subaru is a bit less powerful and a bit slower than the Honda, but like the Civic Type R, the WRX comes standard with a six-speed manual transmission (a CVT automatic is available on certain trims), and there's plenty of driving engagement to be had. There's no available high-performance STI trim, which is disappointing, but the WRX is still fun to drive. Depending on which trim you go with, it could save you a considerable amount of money compared to a Type R.
Hyundai Elantra N
The Hyundai Elantra N is one of the best performance bargains in the compact segment. Under the hood is a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that puts out 276 horsepower and 289 lb-ft of torque. It has a six-speed manual transmission as standard, with an optional dual-clutch transmission if you like the sensation of hitting paddle shifters instead. Then, of course, there are all the performance parts like a limited-slip differential, upgraded brakes, high-performance summer tires, adaptive suspension, and a sport exhaust. The inside is impressive too, with lots of high-quality materials throughout the cabin.
When it comes to power, the Elantra N falls short of the Type R's numbers, but it edges out the WRX when it comes to both horsepower and torque. The Elantra N is slightly more expensive than the WRX with a starting price of $34,850 (including $1,150 destination fee) but that's around $10k less than a Civic Type R and the Elantra N is still packed full of standard features. It comes with all sorts of creature comforts and tech features like a Bose premium stereo, dual-zone climate control, and heated front seats (which are optional on the WRX and not available on the Civic Type R). There aren't really any options available for the Elantra N (except for the DCT and a few color choices) so prices won't go much higher than the base model.
Toyota GR Corolla
The engine bay of the GR Corolla is home to one of the most impressive engines in production today. The GR Corolla's tiny-but-mighty 1.6-liter three-cylinder engine pumps out more horsepower than both the WRX and Elantra N. The GR Corolla's three-cylinder turbocharged engine makes 300 horsepower and 273 lb-ft of torque, a number that would be impressive from a larger engine, but it's astonishing from the little 1.6-liter powerplant. The GR Corolla is available in three different trim levels: Core, Premium, and Circuit Edition –all of which use the 1.6-liter engine paired with a six-speed manual transmission and all-wheel drive, but each with its own level of performance.
The standard GR Corolla Core comes with features like leather trimmed seats, aluminum pedals, and a basic single-zone climate control. The Premium adds front and rear limited slip differentials for better cornering capability, heated front seats, and a heated steering wheel. The Circuit Edition goes even further with a lightweight carbon fiber roof, wider fenders, a vented hood, and a rear spoiler.
Like the WRX, the trim levels on the GR Corolla vary in price, with the Core starting at $37,195 (including $1,095 destination fee) and the top-trim Circuit Edition checking in at $45,835 (including destination). So, if you're looking for a bargain, it's probably best to stick to the Core or Premium ($41,015 including destination) trims, both of which are less pricey than the Type R, but similarly performance-oriented.
Mazda3 Turbo
If you're looking for refinement in a compact sedan or hatchback, that's the Mazda3's bread and butter. The Mazda3 feels more expensive and more upscale than its price would suggest by using impressive interior materials, sleek exterior styling, and smooth power delivery regardless of engine selection. The standard engine for the Mazda3 is a naturally-aspirated 2.5-liter four-cylinder that only makes 191 horsepower. Not much when you compare it to the Type R. The optional engine, however, is a turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder. It puts out 250 horsepower and 320 lb-ft of torque on 93 octane fuel, or 227 hp and 310 lb-ft of torque on 87 octane fuel.
On top of being more powerful than standard models, Mazda3 Turbo models also offer all-wheel drive as standard and interior upgrades like a large 10.25-inch infotainment screen. There's also a Turbo Premium Plus model that adds a rear spoiler, leather seats, a Bose 12-speaker stereo and all sorts of driver safety aids like parking sensors and traffic sign recognition. In hatchback form, the Mazda3 Carbon Turbo is priced at $34,435 (including $1,185 destination fee) while the Turbo Premium Plus starts at just $38,135 (including destination) for the hatchback. No matter what trim you get it in, the Mazda3 Turbo isn't as performance oriented as the Civic Type R, but the Mazda is still a joy to drive. It's comfortable, quiet, and feels luxurious despite its competitive pricing.
Honda Civic Si
If you're dead-set on getting a Honda, but you can't afford the Type R, the Civic Si could provide some of the same thrills. Like the Type R, the Si is offered exclusively with a smooth-shifting six-speed manual transmission, but while the Type R uses a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, the Civic Si uses a turbocharged 1.5-liter powerplant. The Si puts out significantly less horsepower — just 200 horsepower and 192 lb-ft of torque –but it still feels sporty and engaging. The interior is also top-notch, with impressive build quality and many of the same features that the Type R gets.
It's also significantly less expensive. The Si is priced at $30,195 (including $1,095 destination) and it gets an impressive fuel economy rating from the EPA of 31 mpg combined. The Type R? That's rated at 24 mpg combined. Aside from some optional colors, upgraded wheels, and accessories, the Si doesn't have many add-ons, so the price will stay relatively low. It's the least-powerful option on the list, but the Civic Si should still be appealing to drivers who want an engaging experience without spending such a pretty penny.