5 Fun Alternatives To The Honda Civic Type R That Won't Break The Bank

The newest Honda Civic Type R is at the top of its class. It's one of the best-performing front-wheel drive cars of all time, setting lap records at the Nürburgring and the Suzuka Circuit and winning all sorts of awards along the way. Compared to the standard Civic, the Type R gets significantly upgraded performance with the turbocharged 315-horsepower engine, the wider stance, the upgraded suspension, and the sticky performance tires, but for enthusiasts on a budget, the Type R might be out of reach.

The standard Civic is a car that's meant to be affordable, economical, and long-lasting. A base-trim Honda Civic hatchback starts at $26,045 (including $1,095 destination fee), and it's rated at 33 mpg combined by the EPA — it's efficient, high-quality, and attainable all at the same time. And despite all the performance upgrades, the Type R is, at its core, a Honda Civic. Its performance pedigree, however, puts it in a different class. With an MSRP of $45,890 (including destination), it's nearly double the price of the base Civic hatch. So, what's out there for shoppers who want an engaging, four-door, compact car that offers a bit of entertainment from behind the wheel, but without a big price tag?