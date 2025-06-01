Every New Nissan With A CVT Transmission

Nissan has a pretty full lineup of vehicles, including sporty coupes, pickup trucks, and a sedan or SUV in just about every size or configuration you can imagine. And many of those vehicles use CVTs (continuously variable transmissions) to put power down. Unfortunately, CVTs often get a bad rap for their low levels of engagement. They can increase fuel economy compared to standard automatics, which is one of the top reasons automakers use them, but some buyers dislike them and may want to avoid CVTs entirely. So let's comb through Nissan's lineup to see which vehicles do (and don't) have CVTs. A quick note: you may see the name Xtronic on Nissan vehicles, but don't get tripped up — that's just the name the company uses for its CVT.

In most trims, the sub-compact Nissan Versa pairs a CVT with a 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine, while its bigger brother, the Sentra, uses a CVT in combination with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine. The Kicks, a small SUV from Nissan, also uses a CVT with that same 2.0-liter engine, which proved to be relatively uninspiring when we tested it earlier this year. The Kicks Play is the previous-generation Kicks re-branded and sold under a new name as its entry-level SUV, and it also uses a CVT. Nissan's compact SUV, the Rogue, pairs an Xtronic CVT with a turbocharged 1.5-liter three-cylinder engine. The Altima sedan also uses an Xtronic CVT. To recap, here are the 2025 Nissan vehicles that use CVTs: Kicks Play, Kicks, Rogue, Versa, Sentra, and Altima.

