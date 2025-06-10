10 Of The Fastest CVT Transmission Cars You Can Buy

Whether its producing the most hair-raising sports cars or the most practical SUVs, each area of a manufacturer's car has to be fine-tuned to not only sell them, but build a reputation. While the engine under the hood is, of course, incredibly important, equipping a car with the right transmission can make or break it. The transmission types that have long since been familiar with buyers are the manual and automatic, which are still well and truly alive today. However, while these transmissions offer a more engaging driving experience, the CVT, or continuously variable transmission, brings its own host of benefits.

Countinuously variable transmissions don't use traditional gears; Instead, they use a pulley along with a belt or chain to send power to the wheels. Instead of focusing on performance and overall driving dynamics, a CVT transmission can sometimes significantly help achieve better fuel efficiency ratings, an area of the industry that has become increasingly competitive. You'll also see many hybrid models, such as the Toyota Camry, utilize an eCVT, or electronically controlled continuously variable transmission. This type of CVT also harnesses the power of the electric motors that come with hybrids, which we haven't included in our list below. If you're looking for a car with a conventional CVT that also offers decent performance, here are the fastest models to feature a CVT in 2025.

