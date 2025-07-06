5 Popular Google Chrome Extensions You Might Want To Avoid

PayPal's Honey browser extension has a strong pitch: finding online coupon codes for you and automatically inputting them at checkout. Except, there may have been some serious issues behind the scenes. We know of this thanks to an in-depth investigation by YouTuber MegaLag. MegaLag alleged that Honey was manipulating YouTuber affiliate cookies so that it would get the cut for an affiliate purchase, rather than the creator who published the affiliate link. So it wasn't just (allegedly) stealing money from affiliate links, it was doing it to YouTubers who promoted Honey. So, Honey may have been paying YouTubers to promote itself, while at the same time reaching into their back pockets to take some of that money back. Yikes.

Honey's users may have been taken advantage of as well. MegaLag discovered that Honey may have been running back-channel deals with seller websites. It would agree to use inferior coupons (or pretend to find no coupons) so that the website made more money from a purchase, and that website possibly kicked back a cut of the spoils to Honey. In summary, Honey was allegedly stealing money from creators and providing little to no value to the end user. Neither is good. In retrospect, a free extension that automatically puts in coupon codes does sound a little too good to be true.

Since that revelation, Honey lost approximately 5 million users. It seems the cookie manipulation going on in the background was quietly fixed, but the extension is still up and running. Devin Stone, a lawyer hosting the YouTube channel LegalEagle, filed a lawsuit against PayPal. PayPal denied the accusations, but we still advise against using the extension since this entire story may not be over.