6 Of The Best Google Chrome Extensions To Block Websites

With a million users and almost 30,000 ratings on the Chrome Web Store, BlockSite is easily among the top go-to website blockers for Chrome. It offers several methods for blocking websites. One way is via its smart pop-ups. When you visit a time-wasting website like YouTube, Reddit, or Facebook, BlockSite automatically issues a pop-up on the top-right corner of Chrome. If you click the Add to Block List button, the site you're on will then be blocked after five seconds. The second method is by right-clicking on any empty space on the site you want to block, and the third is by simply clicking on the BlockSite extension icon in the omnibox.

Aside from websites, BlockSite also lets you manually block entire categories like Adult Content, Social, News, and Gambling. Another nifty feature of this Chrome extension that can make your life easier is its Personalized Blocking Suggestions, which recommend your frequently visited websites for blocking. However, to access this feature, you'd need to be logged in to your Google account so that BlockSite can access your web history.

BlockSite comes in two plans: Basic and Unlimited. The Basic plan is free to use but supports ads, allows you to block only three items (websites and categories), but offers only one category for blocking. The Unlimited plan, on the other hand, has an unlimited block list for categories and websites and even lets you create a password, which is required for changing settings or editing the block list.

