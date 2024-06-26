6 Chrome Extensions Every Student Should Have

The internet is full of distractions — YouTube lures you with music videos, Reddit encourages you with endless community posts, and X bombards you with trending discussions. They make studying much harder than it needs to be. If you're one of those students who easily gets wrapped up in social media instead of the actual work that needs to be done, you might just want to use focusmode.

True to its name, focusmode helps keep you focused and away from distracting websites. It features four interventions, all designed to give you second thoughts about accessing a page. The first is Instant Block. This displays a "Get back to work" message when you open the website. Then, you have Slide In Out and Pixelated, both of which display a five-second animation over the page. Finally, there's Hold to Complete. It adds a "Let me continue" button to grant you access to the website, but the catch is that you need to hold it for five seconds. The five-second duration for the three interventions can be as short as three seconds or as long as 15. You can also customize the Instant Block intervention to disable the "Let me continue" button, preventing you from completely accessing the site while focusmode is on. If you have the patience to move past the focusmode interventions, you can then choose to stay on the blocked website for one, five, ten, or 15 minutes.

The extension allows you to block website URLs and keywords (any domain with such a keyword will be blocked). There's also a useful scheduler where you can set focusmode to activate automatically for a specific timeframe (say, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.) for certain days of the week.