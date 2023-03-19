How To Enable Dark Mode For Google Docs On Desktop And Mobile

Dark mode has become a popular feature in various applications and platforms, providing users with an alternative to the traditional bright screen interface. Google Docs is not exempt from this trend, but only its mobile app features a built-in dark mode; desktop users must rely on third-party alternatives. While some users may find these clunky and inconvenient, third-party extensions accomplish the same goal. Furthermore, it's always possible that Google will add dark mode as a native desktop feature in a future update to its Docs suite.

The benefits of dark mode go beyond mere aesthetics, as it can contribute significantly to improved accessibility for individuals with specific needs, such as vision issues. As well, dark mode helps reduce battery drain on devices that feature an OLED display since each pixel is individually illuminated rather than an entire backlight. Regardless of whether you want to use dark mode for aesthetic, accessibility, or battery-conserving purposes, enabling this feature is quick and painless, and the best part is that you can toggle it off as quickly as you toggle it on.