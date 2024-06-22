6 Of The Best Google Chrome Extensions For Note-Taking

With 300,000 users and a 4.6-star rating on the Chrome Web Store, Glasp Web Highlighter proves to be one of the most popular Chrome extensions for note-taking out there. It's designed for annotating web pages, using four highlight colors that you can assign labels to for easy referencing later. Each passage you highlight will then be saved on the Glasp sidebar and will be accessible from your Glasp page as well. There's an option to add your notes under each highlight, and if you have any thoughts about the entire webpage, you can find a field for your comments at the top of the sidebar too. For convenience, Glasp comes complete with a tagging feature to organize all your highlights and notes and an AI summarization tool to give you a short summary of your highlights for a certain webpage. Glasp also integrates with several note-taking apps, making it one of the best Chrome extensions if you use Notion or Obsidian.

In addition to web pages, you can use this extension on online PDFs and YouTube. Annotating a PDF with Glasp is similar to annotating a web page, while on YouTube, Glasp transcribes the video first before you can highlight, copy, or summarize the transcript. Another great thing about Glasp is its privacy features. It automatically turns off for certain domains, such as Gmail, Notion, and bank sites, to avoid highlighting sensitive information and getting it saved on Glasp. You're free to turn off Glasp on other domains of your choice too.

To use Glasp, you need to sign up first. It's also worth noting that all your highlights and notes are available to the public. You can, however, upgrade to Glasp Pro to make your highlights private and get auto-sync to Notion.