5 Useful Google Chrome Extensions If You Use Notion

Notion already comes with fancy bells and whistles, but if you're looking to boost your productivity while using the platform, you'll want to check out Notion Boost. Notion Boost makes using Notion a lot easier and faster, adding more than 20 basic but handy extra features to your workspace. For one, there's the sticky outline which resembles Notion's built-in table of contents. But unlike the standard table of contents located at the top of the page, the sticky outline is made into a sidebar. This eliminates the need to scroll back and forth to the table of contents when you want to skip to a different section of the page. Another handy customization is the full-width and small text for all your Notion pages. By default, you would need to enable full-width and small text on every page as these settings don't automatically apply to your entire workspace. However, with Notion Boost, you only need to set it up once, and all your pages will be in full-width and small-text mode. Notion Boost also has a useful scroll-to-top button, slash command disabler, floating help button hider, spellcheck for code blocks, and narrow spacing between list items.

Using Notion Boost is pretty easy. Just install the extension from the Chrome web store and log into the Notion web app. Then, open any Notion page before clicking on the extension. From there, you simply need to enable the customizations you want to use.