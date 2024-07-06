These 5 Chrome Extensions Were Designed To Make Your Life Online Easier

Every Chrome user is cursed to have multiple tabs open all the time. And yes, even if you're not sure when you'll use those sites again, you just don't want to close them because it's a hassle to re-open dozens of them one by one. Maybe you're afraid you'll forget exactly how you found those pages in the first place. So you just leave all 103 of your tabs right where they are, even if it means crowding your tab bar and potentially slowing down Chrome.

While this setup works for some people, others, like myself, get easily bothered by the overloaded browser. I prefer working with a minimalist interface where only the tabs I'm actively using are open. But then, what do I do with the ones I'm not yet done with and plan to come back to later?

The answer is Toby. This nifty Chrome extension enables me to save (and close!) an entire window of tabs with just one click. Then, when I'm ready to use those tabs again, I can launch them all at once with just one click, too. Another main draw about Toby is its organization features. You can sort individual tabs into different collections, so you can separate the tabs for your history assignment from the tabs you use for your bedroom makeover project. You can also add tags to each collection for easy searching. Toby even lets you customize the collection names and attach little notes to each collection for any relevant thoughts or information.