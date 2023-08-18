5 Google Chrome Lifehacks That Will Make Your Browser Even Better

So, picture this: you have so many tabs open in Chrome that your browser starts looking like a dumping ground, and finding the right tab becomes a treasure hunt — not cool for you or your computer. What if there was an easy way to organize and categorize these tabs for quick access based on your immediate needs?

Luckily, achieving this level of organization is very simple. Start by right-clicking on any open tab, then select "Add tab to new group." Assign a name to the group to provide a clearer picture of the tabs within it — for example, you can label it Work if it's a tab for work. Next, drag new tabs into the same group, merging them.

Knowing that you can create different groups in your browser, relying on names alone might not be enough to quickly identify the tabs relevant to your current browsing session. To address this, Chrome offers a valuable feature: the ability to apply different colors to various groups. To do this, right-click on a group and you'll see a color palette. Here, you can choose whichever color you want to represent a group. Grouping tabs together within Chrome not only makes your browser look like a well-kept library bookshelf but also significantly saves time spent searching for tabs while browsing.