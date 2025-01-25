12 Cool Chrome Extensions Worth Trying With Your Browser

To counteract people blocking ads on YouTube videos, advertisers started sneaking ads into videos in the form of creator sponsorships. Then Google forbade ad blocking and sent uBlock Origin to the gallows. So nowadays, you get the double whammy of ads and sponsorships. SponsorBlock fixes the latter of those two problems.

Advertisement

Using crowdsourced user data, SponsorBlock highlights annoying segments of videos — intros, reminders to subscribe, random filler, sponsor plugs, etc. — and automatically skips them. The interface is baked into the YouTube video itself so seamlessly that it feels like a native feature. Having used this extension myself for years, I can say it works flawlessly and can shave down long YouTube videos by sometimes several minutes apiece. You'd be surprised how much unwanted crap YouTubers put into their videos these days.

SponsorBlock allows you to whitelist your favorite channels, too, in case you want to support a YouTuber, and you can disable automatic skipping so you decide manually instead. If the video you're watching doesn't yet have predetermined segments, you can add them yourself through the extension — but since the extension is so popular, it's rare to find a video that hasn't been segmented. Take a dive into the settings, and you'll find countless ways to tweak the extension to your liking, both in what it blocks and how it looks. Really, this is a 5 out of 5 star extension, and we have no notes.

Advertisement