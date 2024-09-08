How To Enable Dark Mode On Wikipedia

Wikipedia has finally introduced its own dark mode. It is years behind major platforms like Google, YouTube, Twitter, WhatsApp, and Instagram, which all allow users to switch to the more eye-friendly setting across their apps and websites. But, better late than never, right? Beyond its aesthetic appeal, dark mode is crucial for eye health. Wikipedia's bright interface might be fine for quick lookups, like figuring out where you've seen an actor before. But if you're diving deep into a late-night rabbit hole (say, researching the history of the high five), that brightness can start to take a toll on your eyes.

Advertisement

Until now, if you wanted dark mode on Wikipedia, you had to jump through a few hoops with third-party browser extensions — not very seamless and potentially risky. Now, you can dim the lights with ease and enjoy your knowledge binge without putting undue stress on your peepers. Here's how to set it up (on mobile and desktop) and give your eyes a break.