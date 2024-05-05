10 Tips & Tricks Every iPhone User Should Know In 2024

If there's one self-help craze that's stuck around longer than any other, it's that of so-called "productivity hacks." Google's Ngram shows the phrase gaining initial traction sometime circa 2006, then rocketing into the stratosphere right up to the current day. Most productivity hacks, however, verge on clickbait, mass-produced pap, or else smack of our overworked American hustle culture.

The general premise is sound: doing things more efficiently saves you a few seconds here or there, which over time lets you reclaim many otherwise-wasted hours. In a nutshell, get more done with the same amount of work. Productivity hacks are almost always applied in a work context, but why not your smartphone, the place where the average American spends (or wastes) about 4.5 hours of their day?

The iPhone gets panned for lacking the customization and depth of Android (which leaves us begging for the iPhone to catch up with iOS 18) but one area where it shines is in its often game-changing hidden features. Over the years, Apple users have accidentally stumbled upon hundreds of tiny productivity boosters, some of which never get a mention in the documentation. Oftentimes it's goofy stuff like saying "Lumos" (a Harry Potter spell) to get Siri to turn on the flashlight, but occasionally, you find an honest-to-God innovation that makes using your phone easier, faster, and more efficient — a "productivity hack," if you will. Let's look at 10 tips and tricks in particular that (we argue) are indispensable in 2024.