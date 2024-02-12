The Not-So-Obvious Reason Android's Nearby Share Can't Find Your PC

Remember Android Beam, where you could bring two phones up close to transfer photos and videos wirelessly? This NFC-based feature allowed for quick file transfers through Bluetooth without requiring any expenditure of your internet data. Though the feature is now a relic of the past, its spiritual successor, Nearby Share, offers the same with a pinch of more functionality. This tool has worked out so well that Google's Files app has rebranded the Wi-Fi Direct feature as Nearby Share, allowing you to send over not just photos and videos but any file to another compatible device.

When used correctly, Nearby Share is one of the most seamless ways to transfer files from Android to Windows. Unfortunately, in classic Android-Windows fashion, not everything is as smooth as advertised. If you've been unable to transfer data using Nearby Share from your phone to a computer, you're not alone — and no, there's nothing wrong with your devices either. Both Google and Microsoft have managed to forget to advertise a crucial step in using Nearby Share across their platforms — and that's the companion app on Windows.