12 Of The Highest-Rated Google Chrome Extensions For Gamers You'll Want To Try For Yourself
Web browsers are one of the most vital software applications for any internet user as they are what allow us to access websites. There's plenty of choice when it comes to browsers, ranging from Microsoft's Edge, Apple's Safari, and Mozilla's Firefox. The undisputed king right now is Google Chrome, a web unique browser that has managed to capture more than 60% of the market share.
Like most browsers, Chrome supports extensions. These are add-ons that enhance the abilities the browser — they can add extra features to make the browser more accessible or act as platforms for interactive content such as games. Many extensions for Google Chrome act as life hacks that can make your life easier and more enjoyable.
These gaming-related extensions are some of the highest rated on the Chrome Web Store, capable of a wide array of things. Some augment sites like Steam and the Epic Game Sore, while others allow you to play games in new ways. Whatever the case, many of these are must-haves for any gamer.
RoPro
"Roblox" has risen to become one of the most popular games in the world over the last few years. Available across a variety of platforms, it acts as a game creation tool that allows users to create or program games that can then be published on the game's marketplace, where in-game purchases can also be sold. The COVID-19 pandemic saw a surge in popularity for the title and it is now played by hundreds of millions of children. There's even been plenty of copycat releases in recent years, and developers have launched lots of Android games like "Roblox" in particular.
Considering the huge success of "Roblox," it shouldn't be all that surprising that there are many extensions based on the game. RoPro is arguably the most popular and professional of the options available online. It has tens of thousands of positive ratings and has been downloaded more than two million times. The extension essentially adds a number of additional tools and quality-of-life enhancements to "Roblox" to improve the user experience of those accessing the game through a browser.
These can range from an avatar sandbox where players can try out clothing and accessories in a preview form without having to purchase items, better search features, and friend management tools so you can better see who is online and organize your list. There's also the added ability of being able to shuffle experiences to find new games that you might otherwise miss, making this an essential tool for "Roblox" players.
Previews (For TTV & YT)
Live streaming has grown significantly in recent years, with top streamers attracting tens of thousands of people to watch their content, across dozens of different services. The likes of Twitch and YouTube have made it easy for people to make money from live streaming, as long as you are entertaining and willing to put the work in. But even these platforms, which are backed by massive companies like Amazon and Google, are not perfect and don't always offer a great viewing experience for users.
That's where extensions such as highly rated Previews (For TTV & YT) come in. This extension adds a preview function to links on Twitch and YouTube, essentially allowing you to hover over any links or a streamer's name and get a live preview of what they are broadcasting. That can be a real timesaver when it comes to deciding what you want to watch.
Previews (For TTV & YT) lets users customize the size of the preview box and enable or disable audio. There's some other neat functions too, such as the ability to add favorites to a sidebar so you can quickly see what all of your favorite streamers are doing in one place, and the ability to record video and take screenshots.
CloudGamepad
Cloud gaming services are becoming a more common way for people to enjoy their favorite video games. Previously, you had to either purchase a physical copy of a game to play it or download it from storefronts like Steam. Now there are multiple cloud gaming services available, including both PlayStation Plus Premium and Xbox Game Pass, and many of them can be launched directly from your web browser.
While that does make cloud gaming very convenient, it also means users may not have as many options when it comes to syncing up controllers or remapping their gamepads. These kinds of functions are usually done directly in user interfaces of apps and it can sometimes be tricky to customize your chosen input device. Fortunately, the CloudGamepad extension on Chrome can help you do just that. Once installed, the tool allows players to customize their controls and remap buttons directly in the browser. It works with cloud gaming services like Xbox Game Pass, GeForce Now, Shadow, and more.
Free Games notification
When the Epic Games Store launched in 2018, it did a lot to try distinguishing itself from Steam. As well as giving developers and publishers a bigger cut of sales, Epic also tried to entice new users with free games every week. Think of it like the Games With Gold offering that Microsoft made available to Xbox Live Gold members. Every week, users can download and keep a different game without having to subscribe to any kind of paid service.
The Chrome extension Free Games notification ties directly into the free Epic Games Store titles. When installed, the extension sends notifications through Chrome or other supported browsers to let users know exactly when a new game is available. It will also provide information on other free titles that come onto the digital storefront, so you never miss a freebie. Using Free Games notification means you won't have to keep checking the website.
It also can be configured to provide information on all available free games when you open a new tab, displaying game descriptions and thumbnails as well as a download link. The developers have also added customization options so you can swap images and change how you receive notifications.
Instant Gaming
Finding the best deals for your most-wanted games is not always easy. Fortunately, there are lots of sites, extensions, and tools that can help you find the best deals and ensure you always get the cheapest price. With almost 1,000 reviews and a rating of 4.7 out of 5, the Instant Gaming extension for Chrome is among the best that you can when looking for the cheapest price for a new release to add to your library.
Perhaps unsurprisingly, the Instant Gaming extension is the product of the website Instant-Gaming.com. The site offers codes and digital downloads for games across a range of platforms but is focused primarily on PC. Games from the site can typically be found at a cheaper price than elsewhere and it has a good reputation.
After setting up the extension, it adds a small box to various websites such as Steam, the Xbox Store, and the Epic Games Store that lets you know if the game is available on Instant-Gaming.com and how much it costs. This gives you a direct comparison between the price on the store you are currently browsing on so you know whether it is worth clicking through and buying it from the alternative store.
Allkeyshop
Not everyone is a diehard Steam user. Plenty of gamers just want to make sure they get the best available deals and don't pay more than they have to, regardless of what store they use. But hunting down the cheapest price for a title takes work, often requiring people to go to individual websites and manually compare prices across different platforms.
If that sounds like too much effort then you could always install Allkeyshop. This Chrome extension runs in the background and finds information on any game you are currently looking at. That could mean you are actively searching for a title on the Epic Games Store or watching a stream of someone playing a title on Twitch. In either case, Allkeyshop displays information about the sellers that stock the game and the price at various stores.
The extension doesn't just provide information about the price of games, though. It also will provide coupons and discount codes, automatically applying them at checkouts so you get the best possible deal. The developers also offer giveaways, allowing those using the app to win prizes simply by using the extension.
Doodle games
Anyone who has ever used Google will know that the website regularly replaces its own logo on the homepage of the search engine with special variants. These usually celebrate important events, anniversaries, or milestones. Some are simply drawings or pieces of art in the style of the subject matter but others are more interactive and take the form of small mini-games. These Google Doodles are often quirky and fun, but it is easy to miss them altogether if you don't visit the site at a particular time. There's also a chance that you might want to play a particular Doodle again but can't find it easily.
The Doodle games extension has been designed to address both of those issues. It is a collection of every Doodle that has taken over the Google homepage throughout the years, giving players the opportunity to play them all in one convenient place. This includes the best Google Doodles of all time, from the 30th anniversary of "Pac-Man" to a celebration of the Zamboni ice machine, where players try to resurface an ice rink while avoiding skating children. The extension is regularly updated to add new Doodles and they all work exactly as they did when they first appeared.
Flash works Again
Back in the 2000s, before the explosion of mobile titles, casual gaming was something people did directly in browsers. Typically built in Flash, these games were mostly pretty simple, but a great way to keep yourself entertained during a lunch break or lull in your day. Games like "The Impossible Quiz," "N," "Bloons Tower Defence," and "The Helicopter" will be familiar to anyone who played Flash games during that time.
Nowadays, Adobe Flash is largely unavailable. Security concerns and advances in web technology led to the platform's discontinuation. In fact, Microsoft cut Flash from its Windows platforms in 2021, and websites devoted to these types of games have largely disappeared or are no longer functional. But there is a way to still get access to your favorite Flash games through the use of an extension known as Flash works Again.
With more than 300,000 downloads and an average rating of 4.7 out of 5, Flash works Again is a Flash Player emulator that does exactly what it says on the tin. Anyone with the extension installed can visit sites with Flash elements and find that they work again through the emulation, including games, interactive website elements, and even videos.
Steam Inventory Helper
Steam isn't just a video game store. Thanks to the addition of the Steam Workshop and Steam Community Market, users can also trade and sell in-game items and other digital products — like skins, unique weapons, and special items — directly to each other. However, buying and selling items on Steam and managing your own inventory can be cumbersome.
Steam Inventory Helper is a highly popular extension for Chrome that aims to make using Steam in this way far easier and more convenient than it is through the official software client. Some of the additional features that the extension provides include the ability to sell multiple items at the same time and to check the price history of each item. You can also get estimates for the value of your entire inventory and set up auto-selling for specific items.
Steam Inventory Helper is not just useful for those trying to sell their inventory. It is also useful for buyers, as it will quickly show the cheapest prices when you search for a specific item and provides the ability to automatically accept trades above a certain value so you don't have to be active all the time.
Augmented Steam
Valve's online store has been the dominant force in the industry for many years now and almost every major developer and publisher relies on it to release their games on PC, Mac, and Linux, as do thousands of independent creators. But that doesn't mean it is perfect — just like how there are features we'd like to see come to the Steam Deck, there are also areas where Steam could do better.
Chrome extension Augmented Steam aims to address some of the most common issues that users have with Steam. Developer IsThereAnyDeal has found success with the release, with over 300,000 using the extension and an average rating of 4.4 out of 5. In most cases, the extension works by adding extra information to pages so that you don't have to navigate to new areas and are fully informed. This can include details such as reviews, the current number of players, more thorough system requirements, and similar games.
Augmented Steam also adds a lot of extra features, such as the ability to see price details of a game across its history on the platform and links to external stores where you can get authorized keys for a reduced cost. The extension even allows players to apply more advanced filters when searching for new games, create notes for games you are playing, and adding visible highlights for titles that you have added to your wishlist.
GameWallet News
If you are an avid gamer, you'll likely want to keep track of everything going on in the industry. Whether it's finding out about the latest releases that are coming out, a trailer for an expansion to your favorite game, or some information about the next season of "Call of Duty: Warzone," staying up to date with video game news is important for all players. The developers behind GameWallet News understand that and have created an extension to cater for gamers who want to stay connected to what's going on in the world of video games.
Although the extension is not as popular as some of the others in this article, it has a high average rating of 4.9 out of 5 and is regularly updated, with the change log confirming the latest version of GameWallet News arrived in 2024. At its heart, the extension works by providing the user with video games news from a wide variety of sources. Depending on your specific interests and needs, it can also tailor its output for each individual person and suggest recommendations based on what it thinks you'll enjoy.
Boxel Games
There are a lot of actual games you can play through Chrome Extensions. The vast majority of these are not exactly complex experiences, but rather smaller casual games intended to provide a brief distraction that can be launched quickly. However, there are some exceptions to this, with a selection of extensions that offer more expansive gameplay. A good example of that is the "Boxel" series of games.
Created by developer Doppler Creative, these are three distinctive tiles that are available through the Chrome Web Store. Downloaded more than 1.5 million times across all three extensions, they are all highly-rated and receive regular updates to add new features and mechanics. "Boxel Rebound" was the first entry in the series and is similar to "The Impossible Game," with players controlling a box that they have to navigate through platforming courses by jumping over obstacles. There are over 50 levels, and the game also features unlockable skins and a level builder.
Doppler Creative later released "Boxel Golf," a game that shares a visual style with its predecessor but swaps the gameplay to a multiplayer 2D golf game. Users can compete against other players from around the world, create their own levels, and even play in offline mode. "Boxel 3D" is sequel to "Boxel Rebound" with 3D models and multiplayer options.